Nikkei edges up; market eyes key Europe events

* Nikkei gains 0.3 pct; below 25-day moving average * Nomura advances after ex-Lehman banking chief quits * U.S. data offers hope; market jittery ahead of Europe events * Japan Bridge hits 5-yr high, deep in "overbought" territory By Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Wednesday, taking comfort from U.S. stocks' rise to five-month high, though gains were capped ahead of key events in Europe as the region battles its debt crisis. Spain and Italy, now at the forefront of the euro zone debt turmoil, will test investor appetite with bond auctions this week, while the European Central Bank is due to hold a rate-setting meeting. Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest brokerage, was the top percentage gainer on Tokyo's core 30 bluechip index . The stock rose 3.2 percent to a one-month high after the company's highest-ranking ex-Lehman Brothers executive resigned amid heavy losses in its core investment banking division. Market players said the share price move was partly due to short-covering following heavy losses last year, but some traders voiced expectations for management changes to help return the brokerage back profitability. Banks gained, tracking an overnight bounce in U.S. financials. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose between 0.9 and 1.9 percent. The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 8,447.88, but stayed below its 25-day moving average near 8,494. The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 733.47. "There is a slightly emerging feeling that the U.S. is on something a little more sustainable than just a year-end pick-up," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. "Many in the market are skeptical and more cautious to recognize this, but it gives some people nascent hope." Recent economic data from the United States points to a healthier recovery in the world's largest economy, easing concerns about a global slowdown. In Japan, banking and construction sectors have seen solid gains so far this year. The Topix banking index has added 2.6 percent and the construction index has gained 3.4 percent since the start of the year, versus a 0.7 percent rise in the Topix. In terms of valuations, the banking sector offered a steeper discount. It carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5, much cheaper than the Topix's 11.4 and the construction sector's 11.6, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. The earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a precentage of total estimates -- of both the banking and construction sectors has deteriorated, but that of banks remained positive, signalling a relatively better outlook. The banking sector's earnings momentum was 1.8 percent, down from 9.2 percent a month earlier, while that of the construction sector was minus 2 percent, dropping from 4.8 percent the previous month, Datastream data showed. CAUTIOUS MOOD Despite the recent bounce in global shares, Japanese market players said investors were unlikely to take on risk any time soon. "With the Italian and Spanish debt auctions this week and massive debt refinancing across Europe scheduled for February and March, the risk-off environment will continue," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "For now, it all rests on Europe." Hajime Nakajima, a trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka, said investors were sticking to construction and machinery firms in the hope that they would be boosted by companies buying equipment and rebuilding facilities after last year's earthquake and the Thai floods. Japan Bridge Corp surged 7 percent to hit a five-year high after a report last week that the Metropolitan Expressway Company, which operates highways in the greater Tokyo area, was planning to spend about 1 trillion yen ($13.2 billion) to upgrade its infrastructure. The stock was deep in "overbought" territory after rising for the fifth straight session, with its 14-day relative strength index at 88. Seventy or above is considered overbought.