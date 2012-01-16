Nikkei hits 4-week closing low on Europe worries

* Nikkei drops 1.4 pct, back below 25-day average
* Construction sector outperforms, up 0.3 pct
* Exporters down on weak euro
* Financials down on worries about Europe crisis impact
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei average fell
to a one-month closing low on Monday after downgrades of nine
European countries, including a cut in France's triple-A rating,
escalated fears over the region's ability to end its debt
crisis.
Adding to market unease was an impasse in negotiations
between Greece and private creditors on a debt swap deal,
raising the risk of a Greek default in March when massive bond
payments are due.
"Now markets are worrying about a possible downgrade of
European banks and the region's bailout fund, which would make
it even harder to raise capital," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi,
general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend
Securities.
"It's as if Europe is in a dark spiral where people are
discussing the worst case scenario for the euro zone," he said.
Against this backdrop, Japan's construction subindex
outperformed the broader market as investors remained
bullish that the sector would benefit from post-quake
reconstruction spending.
Among construction companies, Taisei Corp climbed 1
percent to 206 yen, Kajima Corp gained 1.2 percent to
250 yen and Obayashi Corp advanced 0.6 percent to 359
yen.
The three companies carried a 12-month forward
price-to-earnings ratio of between 14.4 and 16.3, data from
Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. That compared with the
construction sector's 11.6 and the broader Topix's 11.4.
Among the biggest percentage gainers on the main board were
Nippon Concrete Industries, which soared more than 30
percent, and Japan Bridge, up 19 percent.
By contrast, the benchmark Nikkei fell 1.4 percent
to 8,378.36, back below its 25-day moving average near 8,467
after closing above the technical level on Friday.
Market participants said the only support came from
heightened expectations of the Bank of Japan's buying of
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in afternoon trade.
The broader Topix fell 1.3 percent to 725.24.
U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a national holiday and
market players said it would be difficult to move without cues
from Wall Street.
EXPORTERS FALL
Exporters with high exposure to Europe fell, as the euro
zone news pushed the euro to its lowest in almost 11 years
versus the yen and a 17-month low against the dollar
.
TDK Corp eased 1.7 percent, Canon Inc
dropped 2.2 percent, and Konica Minolta Holdings Inc
fell 2.7 percent. Sharp Corp lost 2.9 percent to 637
yen.
A 25-day rolling correlation of the companies' stock prices
and the euro's performance showed little relationship, but
market participants said investors sold exporters heavily on the
perception of a negative impact.
"It's difficult to see the euro snapping back and gaining
any time soon, which creates worries for major exporters," said
Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Panasonic shed 2.1 percent to 616 yen, hitting its
lowest since at least 1984. Traders also cited Citigroup's
downbeat report published last week as another reason behind the
sell-off.
Financials also came under pressure on concerns that the
deepening euro zone sovereign debt turmoil would lead to a
banking crisis.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group fell 2.2 percent to
2,194 yen, Mizuho Financial Group dropped 1.8 percent
to 107 yen, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shed 2.7
percent to 325 yen.
Brokerages Nomura Holdings shed 2.8 percent to 246
yen and rival Daiwa Securities Group lost 2 percent to
240 yen.
Trading volume was thin, with 1.35 billion shares changing
hands on the main board, down from 1.69 billion shares on
Friday.