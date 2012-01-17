版本:
Nikkei rebounds, rises above 25-day average

TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei average
gained on Tuesday and closed above a key resistance level after
better-than-expected Chinese data and solid demand at a French
treasury bill auction reassured investors in the wake of massive
European ratings downgrades.	
    The benchmark gained 1.1 percent to 8,466.40, rising
above its 25-day moving average near 8,457, while the broader
Topix added 0.9 percent to 731.53.

