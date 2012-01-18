版本:
Nikkei gains 1 pct, wire makers soar

TOKYO, Jan 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose 1 percent on Wednesday, soaring past its 25-day average
after market participants said a large programme trade boosted
the benchmark in the afternoon.	
    Electrical wire makers soared as investors hunted for
smaller cap stocks, analysts said.	
   The Nikkei gained 1 percent to 8,550.58 in
a rise that traders attributed to technical short-covering after
stop-losses on Nikkei futures were triggered.	
   The broader Topix climbed 0.5 percent to
734.98.

