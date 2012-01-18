Nikkei gains 1 pct, wire makers soar

BRIEF-McDonald's says initiating new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1 percent on Wednesday, soaring past its 25-day average after market participants said a large programme trade boosted the benchmark in the afternoon. Electrical wire makers soared as investors hunted for smaller cap stocks, analysts said. The Nikkei gained 1 percent to 8,550.58 in a rise that traders attributed to technical short-covering after stop-losses on Nikkei futures were triggered. The broader Topix climbed 0.5 percent to 734.98.
* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
* Nasdaq Inc says in Dec 2016, it was issued a $6 million fine by Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as result of findings related to its investigation - SEC filing
TORONTO, March 1 Torstar Corp, the owner of one of Canada's largest circulation daily newspapers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as a decline in print advertising outweighed growth in its digital businesses.