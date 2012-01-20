版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 20日 星期五 14:06 BJT

Nikkei ends at 11-wk high; buoyed by results, Europe

TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's Nikkei average
rallied on Friday to its highest level in more than two months
boosted by encouraging U.S. banks results, while investors'
near-term concerns over Europe eased after successful debt
auctions in Spain and France. 	
    The Nikkei advanced 1.5 percent to 8,766.36 for the
fourth straight session and gained 3.1 percent for the week,
while the broader Topix advanced 2 percent to 755.47.

