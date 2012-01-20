Nikkei ends at 11-wk high; buoyed by results, Europe

BRIEF-Mylan reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.78
* Mylan reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's Nikkei average rallied on Friday to its highest level in more than two months boosted by encouraging U.S. banks results, while investors' near-term concerns over Europe eased after successful debt auctions in Spain and France. The Nikkei advanced 1.5 percent to 8,766.36 for the fourth straight session and gained 3.1 percent for the week, while the broader Topix advanced 2 percent to 755.47.
* Mylan reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
* Qtrly revenues and net revenues of $1,798.4 million and $1,327.7 million, up 8.3% and 6.4%, respectively, compared to Q4 2015
* American Eagle Outfitters reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results