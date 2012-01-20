版本:
Nikkei ends at 11-wk high; buoyed by U.S. results

* Nikkei rises 1.5 pct to hit two-month peak
    * Financials up after U.S. bank results
    * Trading volume hits six-week high
    * Near-term Europe concerns ease after auctions

    By Mari Saito	
    TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's Nikkei average
closed at its highest level in more than two months on Friday,
with investor sentiment riding high on encouraging results from
U.S. banks, while near-term concerns over Europe eased after
solid demand at debt auctions.	
    Financial shares advanced in Tokyo after upbeat earnings
from Morgan Stanley and Bank of America further
confirmed the strength of the U.S. economic recovery despite
headwinds from Europe's sovereign debt crisis.	
    Japan's top brokerage Nomura Holdings jumped 5.2
percent and rival Daiwa Securities Group added 6.2
percent.	
    The three major Japanese banks were among the heaviest
traded shares by turnover on the main board, with Mizuho
Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
 and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group up between
4.3 and 5.5 percent.	
    "Japan's financial shares are mirroring the broader market,
as investors who had previously consolidated their positions in
defensives are buying back shares that were heavily sold off
last year," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity
research at SMBC Nikko Securities.	
    The Nikkei added 1.5 percent to 8,766.36 and gained
3.1 percent for the week. The next major targets for the
benchmark are its 200-day moving average near 9,115 and its high
from last October's rally of 9,152.39.	
    "The Nikkei has jumped through major resistance levels,
first the 25-day (moving average), the 75-day and the upper
limit of the Ichimoku cloud, pushed up by blue chips ... There
is a feeling that it may be able to test the 9,000 level
sometime soon," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst
at Monex Inc.	
    The broader Topix rose 2 percent to 755.47, as
advancing shares outnumbered declining issues 1,281 to 291.	
    	
    POSITIVE MOOD	
    Despite Standard & Poor's massive downgrades last week,
Europe has so far passed key tests of investor confidence for
euro zone bonds.	
    Spain on Thursday sold more longer-term debt than hoped,
while France raised funds at lower yields in its first auction
since S&P stripped the country of its prized triple-A status.  	
    "Debt auctions in Europe have been cleared without drama
thanks to the European Central Bank's three-year operation and I
do think that anxiety about Europe is subsiding somewhat as it
clears each hurdle," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager
of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.	
    "If you look at gains of the core 30 and the increasing
trading volume, you can see that foreign investors are returning
to the market and there is new money coming in," he said.	
    Trading volume hit a six-week high on Friday, with 2.6
billion shares changing hands on the main board, up from 2.13
billion shares on Thursday.  	
    Battered real estate firms made a comeback on
Friday, with the subindex for the sector jumping 5.7
percent to become the top percentage gainer on the main board.	
    Developers Mitsui Fudosan Co surged 7 percent and
Mitsubishi Estate Co gained 6.3 percent.	
    "Real estate and other blue chips are strong today as market
sentiment in Japan is improving and investors are switching from
small-cap stocks to major names that were oversold recently,"
said Monex Inc's Kanayama.	
    Deutsche Bank said on Friday that Japan's condominium market
continued to recover after last year's tsunami and earthquake
with existing condo sales rising 4.9 percent in October, their
first increase in eight months.	
    "Real estate sector stocks have performed poorly as
investors seem to have ignored the steady recovery in the real
estate market since 2009. We think any further decline in sector
share prices to be limited and expect real estate stocks to
start rising as investors confirm current fundamentals," they
said.	
    While they picked up blue chips, investors dumped small-cap
stocks of reconstruction-related companies on profit-taking.	
    Japan Bridge, the biggest percentage loser on the
main board, dropped 18.3 percent after gaining nearly 253
percent so far this month after a report that the Metropolitan
Expressway Company planned to spend 1 trillion yen ($13 billion)
to upgrade its infrastructure.	
    Tobishima Corp, a general contractor involved in
large-scale civil engineering projects, slid 11.4 percent after
three straight sessions of double-digit gains.

