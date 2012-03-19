Nikkei lifted by steady blue chip buying

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Monday, supported by buying of blue chip laggards as market players looked for fresh proof of a U.S. economic recovery before pushing the benchmark higher. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 10,150.72 after logging its sixth straight week of gains last week. The broader Topix advanced 0.2 percent to 868.26.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.