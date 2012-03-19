版本:
2012年 3月 19日 星期一

Nikkei lifted by steady blue chip buying

TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
gained on Monday, supported by buying of blue chip laggards as
market players looked for fresh proof of a U.S. economic
recovery before pushing the benchmark higher.	
    The benchmark Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 10,150.72
after logging its sixth straight week of gains last week. The
broader Topix advanced 0.2 percent to 868.26.

