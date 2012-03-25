版本:
Nikkei seen holding range, buying on dips to support

TOKYO, March 26 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to remain in recent ranges on Monday, though participants
said it would be supported by healthy appetite for buying on any
dips after last week's slight correction. 	
    Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,950 to 10,100 on Monday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,935, up 5 points, or 0.05 percent, from the
Osaka close of 9,930.	
    Strategists said investors who have missed this year's rally
were likely to pick up shares near the 10,000 mark. 	
    "The Nikkei will trade higher initially and then stay in a
range ... There may be some buying back of resource shares after
they performed well in New York," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity
general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.	
    "Investors are also likely to pick up stocks with dividends
as we head towards the date of record on the 27th," said Nishi. 	
    Wall Street eked out gains on Friday, led by a rebound in
resource shares after Chile's Codelco, the world's
top copper producer, reported a surge in profits and an increase
in production.	
    The latest U.S. economic data showed new single-family home
sales fell 1.6 percent in February, while prices jumped to their
highest level in eight months, painting a mixed picture of the
U.S. housing market recovery.	
    On Friday, the benchmark Nikkei lost 1.1 percent to
10,011.47, while the broader Topix index declined 1.1
percent to 852.53.	
    The benchmark has soared more than 18 percent since January
on the back of a run of robust U.S. economic data and liquidity
boosting programmes by global central banks. 	
	
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    --NEC CORP 	
    NEC plans to move a division that develops core wireless
telecommunications technologies for emerging markets to India in
April and slash development and production costs by 20 to 30
percent over the long term, the Nikkei business daily said on
Sunday. 	
    --NIHON UNISYS 	
    IT company Nihon Unisys Ltd said on Friday it would post an
extraordinary loss of 5.5 billion yen ($66.7 million) for the
fiscal year ending in March from losses on its pension assets
managed by AIJ Investment Advisors. 	
    --MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL 	
    Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp plans to invest 1 to 2
billion yen to set up a pilot production plant for bendable
organic solar cells, slated to begin operating in first half of
2013, the Nikkei said on Saturday. 	
    --MAZDA MOTOR CORP 	
    Mazda has decided to stop development and production of all
commercial vehicles in the second half of the decade as it faces
dwindling domestic demand, the Nikkei said on Saturday.

