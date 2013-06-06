Japan stock futures slump as dollar falls

NEW YORK, June 6 Japanese stock futures slumped
3.1 percent in electronic trading on Thursday as the dollar fell
sharply against the euro and yen, hurt by a broad unwinding of
bets against the greenback and worries over the possibility of a
disappointing U.S. payrolls report on Friday.
Recent stimulus actions by the Bank of Japan have caused the
dollar to strengthen against the yen, but after a 50 percent
climb for the Nikkei index to start the year, but the index has
fallen more than 17 percent from those highs on concerns about
the effectiveness of measures by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's government to revive the economy.
The strength in the dollar also served to push the S&P 500
index below its 50-day moving average for the first time
since mid-April.