Nikkei set to edge higher, Greek debt talks eyed

TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's Nikkei share average looks set for a rise on Tuesday fuelled by optimism that a solution could still be found to the Greek debt crisis even after European finance ministers rejected an offer by Greece's private creditors. Euro zone officials told Reuters that finance ministers sent back for further negotiations a debt restructuring offer from private Greek bondholders to achieve a lower average coupon, or interest rate, on new Greek bonds. Ahead of the meeting, the single currency rose to a three-week high against the dollar as market worries about Greece were somewhat allayed by a public push by Germany and France for a rapid debt deal and comments that they were dedicated to a new bailout to stave off a chaotic default. The benchmark Nikkei is likely to trade between 8,750 and 8,850 on Tuesday, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,795, up 25 points or 0.29 percent from the Osaka close of 8,770. In Japan, market participants were encouraged by recently robust trading volumes. "There is a sense that cash is flowing back to equities on the back of a run of positive economic data out of the United States, as well as the country's earnings announcements that have been mostly in line with expectations," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "Since Japan's market has been in a rally for a few sessions, the focus today will be whether the benchmark can test the upside and climb even higher," he said. On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei ended flat at 8,765.90 after rising 3.1 percent last week, while the broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 756.79. The benchmark has gained 3.7 percent so far this month and if current gains continue it will be its best January performance since 1999. Wall Street ended flat on Monday after a recent rally, as investors await key earnings from 117 S&P 500 companies this week including technology bellwether Apple. > Wall St pauses after rally; bellwether earnings eyed > Euro hits highest in nearly 3-wks but pessimism persists > Prices dip as hopes rise for relief in Europe > Gold rises 1 pct on technical buying, euro gains > Oil up on EU deal to ban Iran crude, weaker dollar STOCKS TO WATCH -- SONY, FUJIFILM The Nikkei said on Tuesday that Sony has proposed a capital and business tie-up with Olympus, offering to take a 20 to 30 percent stake in the troubled company. -- Elpida Memory Elpida is in the final stage of talks to merge with U.S. firm Micron Technology and Taiwan's Nanya Technology , the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday. Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, is battling tumbling prices and loss of market share to South Korea's better-funded giants and has been seeking ways to survive. -- TEPCO Japan's government has decided to double its repayment guarantees on private-sector banks' loans to the state-backed nuclear accident compensation fund to up to 4 trillion yen ($52 billion) next fiscal year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. Meanwhile, the newspaper also said four major Japanese life insurers including major shareholders Nippon Life Insurance Co and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co are planning to provide a 100 billion yen syndicated loan to Tokyo Electric Power Co as early as April. -- MARUBENI The president of Japanese trading house Marubeni, Teruo Asada, told the Nikkei business daily on Monday that the company could hit its target of 200 billion yen in net profit for the year ending in March 2013 despite weakening resource prices as it cashes in overseas investments.