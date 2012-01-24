版本:
中国
2012年 1月 24日

Nikkei edges up, Greece talks back to drawing board

TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's Nikkei average edged
up on Tuesday with investors remaining hopeful that a Greek debt
deal can still be reached even after European finance ministers
rejected an offer by Greece's private creditors. 	
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.6 percent to 8,815.36
after ending flat in the previous session, while the broader
Topix added 0.5 percent to 760.47.

