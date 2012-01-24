Nikkei near 3-mth high on Greece hopes; Elpida jumps

* Nikkei up 0.4 pct, near 3-month high * Elpida jumps on report in final stages of merger talks * Toyota hits five-month high, U.S. market improves * Autos top Topix 30 list for biggest gains By Mari Saito and Dominic Lau TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's Nikkei stock average hit its highest level in nearly three months on Tuesday on expectations that a Greek debt deal will still be reached even after European finance ministers rejected an offer by Greece's private creditors. Struggling Elpida Memory Inc jumped 2.3 percent after a report that it is in the final stage of merger talks with U.S. rival Micron Technology and Taiwan's Nanya Technology. Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market and which must grapple with tumbling prices and stiff competition from Asian rivals, declined to comment on the report. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 8,798.25 by the midday trading break, unscathed by news out of Europe that euro zone ministers took issue with the average coupon on new bonds offered by private Greek bondholders, effectively raising the stakes of the negotiations and heightening the risk of a chaotic default. The benchmark is up 4.1 percent so far in January. If this month were to finish with the current gains, it would be the best January performance since 1999. "There is a sense that market players are expecting a smooth, relatively drama-free resolution to this Greek deal, and although U.S. markets are looking at this with some pessimism, it is not as though the (debt) talks are going to fall through," said Kenichi Hirano, chief operating officer of Tachibana Securities. Hirano said Tuesday's gains were a continuation of recent broad buying back of blue chips that has recently boosted trading volumes. The Topix index added 0.1 percent to 757.87. Volume on the index after the morning session was 66 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. The euro retreated from a three-week high against the dollar and was trading at 100.12 yen. AUTOS SURGE Toyota Motor Corp jumped 2.9 percent to top the Topix core 30 list of blue-chip firms. At one point it touched a high of 2,804 yen, its highest level in almost five months, as improvements in the U.S. market have made investors less bearish on the auto sector, which was hit by supply disruptions last year following a massive earthquake in Japan and a flood in Thailand. "They have an extremely difficult time in the context of post-earthquake disruptions that lasted for months. Their market shares were taken away by the Koreans. There was the exchange rate, there were difficulties in negotiating price cut from suppliers and there was the Thai flood," a dealer at a foreign brokerage said. "Toyota's valuation has gone down...But meanwhile, the U.S. market has begun to improve." Toyota shares are up 9 percent so far this month after shedding more than 20 percent last year. Rival automakers trailed Toyota as big percentage gainers on the core 30 list, with Honda Motor Co up 1.4 percent, while Nissan Motor Co rose 1.8 percent. Deutsche Bank reinstated coverage of Olympus Corp with a "hold" rating and a 12-month price target of 1,200 yen after the Tokyo Stock Exchange kept the troubled company's listing last week. Deutsche said the current share price looks appropriate over the long-term because of the company's competitive endoscopes business and wrote, "However, confidence in Olympus was severely damaged by the latest scandal. Furthermore, we think the risk of dilution is increasing because of equity financing to improve the worsening balance sheet. We no longer see any justification for a valuation above the market average." Media reports have swirled about possible equity tie-ups to help Olympus, which is struggling to emerge from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal. The Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday that Sony Corp has proposed a capital and business alliance with Olympus, offering to take a 20 to 30 percent stake in the company. Olympus was flat at 1,297 yen, while Sony lost 2.2 percent after gaining 4 percent in the previous session.