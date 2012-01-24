Nikkei set to rise after Apple results surge

TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei average is likely to edge higher on Wednesday as earnings from technology bellwether Apple that blew past expectations are set to counter market concerns about setbacks in Greece's debt talks. "The fact that Greek debt negotiations have hit a trough is nothing new and although market players are viewing this with some caution, investor sentiment is improving and there is a generally optimistic view they will come to agreement," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. Nishi said the yen's recent weakeness against the dollar and euro will encourage investors to continue buying bluechips, particularly as Japan heads into its corporate earnings season. The benchmark Nikkei is likely to trade between 8,750 and 8,850 on Wednesday, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,815, up 25 points or 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 8,790. U.S. stocks edged lower to ended a five-day winning streak for the S&P 500 after corporate earnings, for the most part, did not invite investors to buy but Apple shares jumped nearly 8 percent in after hours trading. Apple posted $46.33 billion in revenue during the latest quarter, boosted by near-record sales of iPhones and iPads in the United States and Europe, even as the region struggles with a debt crisis that has severely hit consumer confidence. On Tuesday, the benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.2 percent to 8,785.33, while the broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 757.40. The benchmark has gained 3.9 percent so far this month and if current gains continue it will be its best January performance since 1999. > Mixed earnings, Greece end Wall St's 5-day run > Euro drops as Greek debt stalemate fans fears > Longer-dated US bond prices ease > Gold falls from six-week high, FOMC in focus > Oil slips on revived euro zone debt concern STOCKS TO WATCH --NKSJ HOLDINGS NKSJ Holdings, Japan's third-largest non-life insurer is seeking to merge it two main units, Sompo Japan and Nipponkoa Insurance in a bid to cut costs, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday. -- TOYOTA Toyota Motor Corp will increase its production of its Aqua hybrid vehicles to 320,000 units this year, up from its previous target of 240,000 because of strong demand, with orders set to top 110,000 units in its first month alone, the Nikkei business daily reported. --NIPPON STEEL CORP The Nikkei said on Wednesday that Nippon Steel and Toyota agreed on a roughly 4 percent reduction in steel sheet prices for the second half of fiscal 2011, which will cut an average 5,000 yen per ton for six months through March 31.