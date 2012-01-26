版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 26日 星期四 14:04 BJT

Nikkei retreats from 3-month high; Tepco soars

TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei average eased
from a three-month high on Thursday, as disappointing results
from Fanuc weighed on the market, while Tokyo Electric
Power Co soared after sources said it would agree to a
$13 billion bailout.	
    The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 8,849.47, after
rising 1.1 percent to three-month closing high on Wednesday.	
    The broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to 764.61.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐