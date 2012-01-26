Nikkei retreats from 3-month high; Tepco soars

TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei average eased from a three-month high on Thursday, as disappointing results from Fanuc weighed on the market, while Tokyo Electric Power Co soared after sources said it would agree to a $13 billion bailout. The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 8,849.47, after rising 1.1 percent to three-month closing high on Wednesday. The broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to 764.61.