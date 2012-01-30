Nikkei slips for 3rd session, Mitsubishi Elec plunges

TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Nikkei average slipped for a third session on Monday as disappointing corporate results weighed on the market, while Mitsubishi Electric Corp plummeted after the government suspended dealings with the firm. The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,793.05, hitting a one-week closing low and easing from a three-month high hit last week, while the broader Topix also slipped 0.5 percent, to 757.01. Mitsubishi Electric, which admitted on Friday it had overcharged the Defence Ministry as well as government-related agencies involved in the space programme, lost 14.8 percent.