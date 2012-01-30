版本:
Nikkei slips for 3rd session, Mitsubishi Elec plunges

TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Nikkei average
slipped for a third session on Monday as disappointing corporate
results weighed on the market, while Mitsubishi Electric Corp
 plummeted after the government suspended dealings with
the firm.	
    The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,793.05, hitting a
one-week closing low and easing from a three-month high hit last
week, while the broader Topix also slipped 0.5 percent,
to 757.01. 	
    Mitsubishi Electric, which admitted on Friday it had
overcharged the Defence Ministry as well as government-related
agencies involved in the space programme, lost 14.8 percent.

