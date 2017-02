TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average reversed a three-day losing streak on Tuesday and logged its best January performance in 13 years as investors remained bullish on the strength of the U.S economy. The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 8,802.51. The benchmark is up 4.1 percent this month, marking its best January performance since 1999. The broader Topix lost 0.2 percent to 755.27.