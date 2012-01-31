Nikkei marks best January performance in 13 years

* Nikkei steadies, ends three-day losing streak
* Canon falls on weaker outlook, president stepping down
* Fujifilm sinks after cutting forecasts
* SMFG rises after keeping its annual net profit forecast
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average
ended flat on Tuesday, but logged its best January performance
in 13 years as investors remained optimistic that the U.S
economic recovery could offset disappointing domestic corporate
earnings.
It gained 4.1 percent in January, much better than its
average of 1.37 percent for the month between 1972 and 2011.
"A lot of people call this is short-covering or month-end
window dressing, but the market is definitely in a upward
trend," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online
Strategies.
"The fact that Portugal's bond yields rose and reports that
Greek talks are facing difficulties is nothing new and it's not
a reason to sell. It's all a matter of market sentiment -
investors remain hung-up on Europe, but now is not the time to
take a wait-and-see approach," he said.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei added 0.1 percent to
8,802.51, ending a three-day losing streak. The broader Topix
eased 0.2 percent to 755.27, weighed down by shares
which reported weaker-than-expected results.
A Reuters poll showed that while Japanese fund managers
cutting their global stock weighting in January as worries about
Europe persisted, they raised their weighting for Japanese
stocks to a seven year high as they see them as relatively
undervalued.
"There is a feeling among market players of exhaustion of
bearishness. A lot of (Japanese) stocks are undervalued. A lot
of Europe's pessimism has been priced in," said Naomi Fink, head
of Japan strategy at Jefferies Japan.
"Meanwhile, you see some slightly better data out of the
U.S., so there is an incipient signal of recovery of the U.S.
For Japan, that means an incipient signal of recovery of
overseas demand."
Tradiing volume increased on Tuesday, with 2.07 billion
shares changing hands on the main board, up from 1.65 billion
shares on Monday.
EARNINGS DISAPPOINT
Japanese bluechips Canon Inc and Fujifilm Holdings
disappointed investors with weak earnings in the latest
quarter and profit warnings.
Shares of Canon, a $60 billion camera and printer maker,
dropped 4.2 percent to be the top weighted loser on the Nikkei
after it forecast weaker-than-expected earnings growth for 2012,
citing worries over a slowing global economy and a strong yen.
The company also announced that its president was stepping down.
Fujifilm Holdings tumbled 6.9 percent after it cut its
annual operating profit forecast by 19 percent and net profit
estimate by 48 percent.
Toshiba Corp also came under pressure and ended
down 1.8 percent on a report that it could see operating profit
decline 10 percent for the year to March. After the bell, its
slashed its operating profit outlook by a third to 200 billion
yen, down 17 percent on the year.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, out of the 18
Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures, 61
percent of them came in below market expectations. That compared
with 36 percent of the S&P 500 companies.
Bucking the trend was Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
, which gained 1.5 percent after it posted third-quarter
earnings, which Morgan Stanley described as "stable earnings in
a difficult environment."
Mizuho Financial Group was flat ahead of its
earnings announcements after the close.
JPMorgan Asset Management maintained Japanese equities as
"overweight" in its multi-asset portfolios and said in its
weekly note, "Its economy is expected to enjoy the second
fastest growth in 2012 among the G-7 nations, equal with Canada
and just behind the U.S."