版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 1日 星期三 08:11 BJT

Nikkei dips after Amazon cuts outlook, U.S. data weighs

TOKYO, Feb 1 The Nikkei share average
dipped on Wednesday after online retail giant Amazon.com
 warned it may log a first quarter loss, while U.S.
economic data revived concerns about the strength of recovery in
the world's largest economy.	
    The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 8,786.24
after ending flat on Tuesday, while the broader Topix index
 was flat at 755.11.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐