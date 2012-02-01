Nikkei edges up, poor earnings taken in stride

* Honda up despite slashing forecast * ANA soars on profit outlook hike * Banks rises, Mizuho Financial up after earnings By Mari Saito TOKYO, Feb 1 The Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday, holding onto strong January gains and brushing off worse-than-expected earnings from major exporters such as Honda Motor Co, with some saying earnings gloom has already been priced in. A bullish outlook on Japanese equities and hopes for a better-than-expected recovery in the United States pushed the Nikkei to a 4.1 percent gain last month, its best January performance since 1999. "There is a lot of delayed investment. And there were a lot of reasons to delay investing, what with the worries about the third-quarter earnings, the remaining concerns about the European debt negotiation," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. "But as these uncertainties slowly start to resolve themselves, market participants become more confident to exercise their improved optimism by putting money to work," said Worrall. The benchmark Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent to 8,826.79 by the midday break, still below its 200-day moving average around 9,082. The broader Topix index was up 0.6 percent at 759.58. "Although major corporate earnings have been so disastrous, the fact that the benchmark can hold this level shows that investors are still looking at the 9,000 level and the 200-day moving average and are quite bullish," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc. The yen will also be in focus on Wednesday, market players said, after the dollar slipped as low as 76.13 yen overnight, its lowest since Japan intervened in currency markets last October, prompting views that the central bank could step into markets again. A Reuters poll showed that while Japanese fund managers cut their global stock weighting in January as worries about Europe persisted, they raised their weighting for Japanese stocks to a seven-year high, seeing them as relatively attractive. Volume was healthy, with 1.22 billion shares changing hands on the main board by midday. COST OF DISASTERS There were some strong gainers, including All Nippon Airways , which jumped 5 percent after it hiked its operating profit forecast by nearly 30 percent. But of the Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures so far, 63 percent have come in below market expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. That compares with 36 percent of S&P 500 companies. Honda, trading at 87.5 percent of its average 90-day full day volume, slashed its annual profit guidance to 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion), its lowest level in three years, hurt by the cost of natural disasters in Japan and Thailand and a strong yen. But in an indication that the market was beginning to take these type of earnings figures in its stride, Honda's stock was up 0.7 percent at 2,684 yen after falling as much as 2.8 percent in early trade. Meanwhile, Japan's banking subindex advanced 1.6 percent, with Mizuho Financial Group rising 1.7 percent after it kept its profit forecast at 460 billion yen, with its overseas loan growth offsetting weak domestic demand. Analysts said the financial health of Japanese banks was solid, and they are gaining business as European rivals pull back. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumped 2.6 percent and topped the Topix core 30 list as the biggest percentage gainer ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day. Japan's sea transport subindex jumped 4.9 percent, even after major shippers cut profit forecasts on slowing demand due to uncertainty over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. "Everyone was waiting to see all the fallout from the Thai floods and the March 11 disaster last year. Now that the results are out, investors have been able to acknowledge all the bad factors and buy back some of these stocks in expectation of growth," said Hajime Nakajima, a sales trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka.