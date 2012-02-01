版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 1日 星期三 14:05 BJT

Nikkei steady, optimism remains after earnings

TOKYO, Feb 1 The Nikkei average ended up
for the second day on Wednesday, holding on to strong January
gains and brushing off disappointing earnings from bluechips
like Honda Motor Co, with some market players saying
the poor results had already been priced in. 	
    The benchmark Nikkei edged up 0.1 percent to
8,809.79, holding on to January gains of 4.1 percent, while the
broader Topix index advanced 0.4 percent to 757.96.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐