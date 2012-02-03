Nikkei slips ahead of U.S. jobs data, Sony soars

* Nikkei dips before U.S. jobs data, up 4.5 pct this year
* Sony soars on hopes new CEO will turn around company
* Electronics top performing sector despite earnings
* Trading volume up, hits fresh high since Jan. 20
* Social gaming firms gain
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Friday for the first time in four days ahead of U.S.
jobs data, though Sony Corp soared as investors hoped a
new CEO would turn things around after it forecast a $2.9
billion annual loss.
Sony jumped 8.1 percent, while the Topix electric machinery
subindex was the top performing sector, up 1.4
percent.
"Sony looks incredibly cheap ... Even though the numbers
were bad, they were not the shocking erosion of a fundamental
sort in the value of a company's asset that happened two days
ago with Sharp," the trader said.
Deutsche Bank said most of Sony's losses were impairment
losses from exiting a flat panel joint venture with Samsung
Electronics, while many divisions in its core
operations outperformed guidance and inventory fell to 47 days
from 66 days in the second quarter.
Kazuo Hirai, a Sony veteran known for reviving the
PlayStation gaming operations through aggressive cost-cutting,
replaces Howard Stringer as CEO in April.
"There is some confidence in the CEO. It certainly can't get
much worse," a sales trader at a foreign brokerage said.
The Nikkei slipped 0.5 percent to
8,831.93, ending a flat week but still up 4.5 percent this year.
In a bullish signal for stocks, the benchmark's 25-day
moving average broke above its 75-day average this week to
create a "Golden Cross."
The broader Topix slipped 0.2 percent to 760.69.
Other gainers in the electric machinery sector
included Canon, which advanced 2 percent after it said
it will buy back up to 50 billion yen ($657 million) of its own
shares between Feb. 3 and March 19. Panasonic Corp
edged up 1.2 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings
announcement.
"The timing was simply right for these shares to spike, as
people are buying them back after they shorted ahead of the
earnings," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana
Securities.
Market players said Tokyo stocks could edge up to 9,000 next
week if New York markets react favourably to U.S. jobs numbers
due out at 1330 GMT.
According to a Reuters survey, U.S. nonfarm payrolls likely
rose by 150,000 after increasing 200,000 in December. The
unemployment rate is seen holding steady at a near three-year
low of 8.5 percent.
Trading volume gained, with 2.33 billion shares changing
hands on the main board, hitting a fresh high since Jan. 20.
THE SOCIAL NETWORK
Mobile gaming company Gree Inc surged 13.1 percent
in what some market participants called the "Facebook effect"
after the Silicon Valley company filed a $5 billion initial
public offering on Wednesday.
Gree also outshined Japan's mostly disappointing corporate
earnings this week and hiked its profit forecast for the full
year to June, citing increased revenues from paid social games.
Its stock traded at more than three times its average 90-day
volume. Gree is down 3 percent so far this year but recovering
from a five-month low hit last month. It vaulted more than 156
percent last year.
But red ink and restructuring dominated much of the news for
corporate Japan.
Nippon Sheet Glass Co slumped 12 percent after
forecasting an annual net loss of 3 billion yen compared to an
earlier estimate of 14 billion yen profit. It also said it would
cut 3,500 jobs and reduce output in Britain.
It has been a trying year for Japan Inc, hit by natural
disasters like the last year's earthquakes and the Thai floods
while a yen near record highs against the dollar has also rubbed
salt into wounds.
The ascendance of Apple Inc and the popularity of
its iPhone and iPad has also hit tech stocks from Nintendo
to NEC Corp to Sony Corp
Out of the 91 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly
figures, two-thirds of them failed to meet market expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. That compares with
one-third of S&P 500 companies.