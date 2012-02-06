Nikkei closes at 3-month high on U.S. jobs data

* Nikkei rises to highest level since late October
* Nikon ends near 21-mth peak after revising up f'casts
* Panasonic surges 6 pct, all bad news seen out
* Tokyo Electron sheds 8 pct after cutting orders outlook
By Mari Saito and Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Feb 6 The Nikkei average closed at
a three-month high on Monday, shrugging off a disappointing
earnings season for Japanese firms as robust jobs data boosted
confidence in an economic recovery in the United States.
The forecast-beating jobs numbers have lowered the chance of
further stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve and supported the
dollar against the yen.
"This time around, you are likely to get global trade growth
at the same time as a weaker yen and playing on strong
operational gearing. Both together should be pretty good for
corporate profits," said Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at
CLSA.
Japan's quarterly corporate earnings have generally been
weak so far. Out of 109 Nikkei companies that have reported, two
thirds of them failed to meet market expectations, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares with just one-third
of S&P 500 firms.
Smith recommended investors buy automakers and Nomura
Holdings to tap into the better growth picture.
Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and
Honda Motor Co rose between 2.9 and 3.3 percent, while
Nomura added 3.1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
climbed 1.6 percent.
The Nikkei advanced 1.1 percent to 8,929.20 and the
broader Topix added 1.2 percent to 769.85.
Some market participants were cautious on the benchmark's
ability to gain further, however.
"I am rather surprised that the Nikkei has managed to
maintain this level," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager
of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.
"For the benchmark to rise above 9,000, there needs to be a
resolution out of Greece and for U.S. economic data to remain
strong. But if we are talking about Japanese firms, it's
difficult to see a v-style recovery considering the viability of
their cost cuts and restructuring measures, as well as the
strong yen."
Greece's coalition parties face a key deadline later in the
day to decide on whether to accept the painful terms of a new
European Union bailout deal.
Trading volume on the Topix dipped, with 2.18 billion shares
changing hands, down from 2.33 billion on Friday.
CYCLICAL ARGUMENT
Among bluechips, Panasonic Corp surged 6.3 percent
to the top of the Topix core 30 list as investors
bought back the battered shares after it warned of a record
annual $10.2 billion net loss.
Masahiro Ono, an analyst at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities
wrote in a report to clients on Friday, "While it is still
premature to price in the firm's growth strategies, we see
current share price levels as the bottom for now, as the
goodwill amortization announced with 3Q is likely to be the last
of a series of factors causing erosion to shareholders' equity
for sometime."
Others also made robust gains on the back of U.S.
jobs and factory orders data.
"You shouldn't base your investment on one set of data but
these are two points of data that reinforce the cyclical
argument," said Naomi Fink, head of Japan strategy at Jefferies
Japan.
Nikon Corp soared 11.2 percent to end near a
21-month high after it doubled its net profit forecast for the
year to March.
Fink said automakers had rebounded sharply this
year on improving signs from U.S. markets, but other cyclical
sectors, such as electronics, and glass and ceramics had lagged.
Tokyo Electron Ltd, a semiconductor equipment
maker, tumbled 8.2 percent to be the top-weighted
loser on the Nikkei after it forecast orders would
fall below 100 billion yen for the January-March quarter,
compared to around 150 billion yen the quarter before.
Elpida Memory Inc slipped 3.2 percent. The death of
Steve Appleton, the CEO and chairman of rival Micron Technology
Inc on Friday cast doubt over the U.S. company's possible
acquisition plans for the troubled Japanese company.
Deutsche Bank said domestic investors were net sellers of
Nikkei futures contracts by 38.1 billion yen ($497.49 million)
last week, while foreign investors were net buyers of stocks by
43.7 billion yen and Nikkei futures contracts by 115.4 billion
yen.
"Historically, when domestic investors are net sellers of
Nikkei futures contracts, it has been a positive for the stock
index over the subsequent two weeks," it said in a note.