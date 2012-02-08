Nikkei hits fresh 3-month high, Toyota jumps

TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei average climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by a better-than-expected profit outlook from Toyota Motor Corp and a stronger yen, which offset worries after Greek leaders delayed a decision yet again on unpopular terms of a new European bailout. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 8,981.03, hitting a fresh three-month high, while the broader Topix added 0.6 percent to 777.48. Toyota jumped 3.2 percent to 3,080 yen.