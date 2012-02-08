版本:
Nikkei hits fresh 3-month high, Toyota jumps

TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei average
climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by a better-than-expected profit
outlook from Toyota Motor Corp and a stronger yen,
which offset worries after Greek leaders delayed a decision yet
again on unpopular terms of a new European bailout.	
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to
8,981.03, hitting a fresh three-month high, while the broader
Topix added 0.6 percent to 777.48.	
    Toyota jumped 3.2 percent to 3,080 yen.

