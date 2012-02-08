Nikkei hits fresh 3-mth high, Toyota up in high volume

* Nikkei up 0.7 pct to fresh three-month high * Toyota gains 3.7 pct in heavy volume * Chipmakers surge on news of major industry realignment * Foreign long-only money flowing in-trader * SMFG hits seven-month high, banks steady By Mari Saito TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei average climbed to a fresh three-month high on Wednesday, boosted by a stronger-than-expected profit outlook from Toyota Motor Corp , with some saying foreign long-only funds were returning to the market. Toyota gained 3.7 percent to a six-month high, trading at 70 percent of its average daily 90-day volume after lifting annual profit guidance by more than a third, citing cost cuts and expected benefits from Japanese government schemes. Nomura raised Toyota's target price to 3,900 yen from 3,700 yen, maintaining its "buy" rating on the stock and saying that fourth-quarter guidance still looked cautious considering its upside potential. Rival automaker Nissan Motor Co was up 1.7 percent ahead of its earnings report later in the day. Chipmakers jumped on news of likely major realignment in the troubled industry, with sources saying Renesas Electronics , Fujitsu Ltd and Panasonic Corp were in talks to merge their system chip operations. Renesas soared 8.7 percent, Fujitsu bounced 3.7 percent and Panasonic was up 2.2 percent, while Elpida Memory surged 5.9 percent on a report that it could be selling its Hiroshima plant as part of the deal. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 8,979.13 by the midday trading break, hitting its highest intraday level since Oct. 31 last year, while the broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 778.23. "The Nikkei does face considerable resistance at the 9,000 level, but since the options settlement is on Friday and many market participants did not expect the benchmark to top that level, there could be hedging and futures buying if we get closer to it," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer of Tachibana Securities. "That could boost momentum and push the Nikkei over 9,000 very quickly." Trading volume on the main board was more than 60 percent of its 90-day full day volume. A trader at a large foreign broker said that foreign activity in Japanese equities had picked up in the last two days and that long-only funds were returning to the market. Among outperformers, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group added 0.9 percent to a seven-month high, up for the third straight day and recovering further from last year's 26 percent battering. Rival megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group gained 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent respectively. Social gaming company DeNA jumped 9.1 percent and was the most actively traded stock by turnover after it lifted its annual operating profit guidance by 9.6 percent to 61.5 billion yen and announced a share buyback. GREECE Worries about Greece capped the upside after politicians in the debt-ridden country delayed a decision yet again on unpopular terms of a crucial 130 billion euro bailout. The package must meet the Feb. 15 deadline to gain approval by the euro zone, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund. Despite the uncertainty, the single currency held near a two-month high against the dollar in Asia. U.S. indexes also edged up overnight, with market participants attributing recent global stock gains to excessive market liquidity after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero until at least 2014, a policy that is unlikely to change despite signs of improvement in the U.S. economy. "This means U.S. stocks will continue their rally for now and the Nikkei will follow suit, although in terms of price-to-earnings valuations Japanese stocks are no longer cheap," said Tachibana's Hirano. The Topix has a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1, a level not seen since early August, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. This compared to S&P 500's 12.4 and STOXX Europe 600's 10.2.