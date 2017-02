TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei average dipped below 9,000 on Thursday as market participants awaited closely watched Chinese inflation data for any signal of policy easing and weighed the possibility of a Greek bailout deal later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent to 8,991.27, moving further away from its 200-day moving average near 9,063. The broader Topix inched down 0.2 percent to 781.08.