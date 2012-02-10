版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 14:13 BJT

REFILE-Nikkei below 9,000, caution amid Greek uncertainty

TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell below 9,000 on Friday as Greece still faced uncertainty
even after leaders in Athens struck a long-delayed bailout deal.	
    The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 8,947.17 but it
still logged a weekly gain of 1.3 percent. The broader Topix
 eased 0.7 percent to 779.07.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐