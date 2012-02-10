REFILE-Nikkei below 9,000, caution amid Greek uncertainty

UPDATE 2-Singapore carbon tax would hit refiners, help renewables
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average fell below 9,000 on Friday as Greece still faced uncertainty even after leaders in Athens struck a long-delayed bailout deal. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 8,947.17 but it still logged a weekly gain of 1.3 percent. The broader Topix eased 0.7 percent to 779.07.
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)