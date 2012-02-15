Nikkei up 2 pct, Topix hits 800 for 1st time in 6 mths

* Nikkei hit 6-month high, Topix breaches 800 level * BOJ move weakens yen, boosting exporters * Financials, shippers also rise By Mari Saito TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rallied 2 percent and the broader Topix rose above the 800 mark for the first time in six months on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan stepped up its asset buying programme the previous day. The BOJ's surprise move, which included adding 10 trillion yen ($128 billion) to its asset purchase programme, pushed the yen to a 3-1/2-month low against the dollar, lifting the appeal of exporter shares. Honda Motor Co jumped 3.2 percent and Toyota Motor Corp rose 3.9 percent, while TDK Corp and Komatsu Ltd advanced between 3.9 and 4.5 percent. Financial shares outperformed the market after the BOJ move, with Nomura Holdings Inc jumping 5.7 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group up 3.8 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbing 4.3 percent. In afternoon trade, the Nikkei rose to 9,256.08, up 2.3 percent and its highest level since August, and soaring above its 200-day moving average near 9,050 that had been seen as a resistance point. The broader Topix advanced 1.9 percent to 802.19, rising above the 800 level for the first time in six months. Market participants said the Nikkei could trade in the 9,200 range this week and continue to test higher if the yen continued to soften against the dollar. "Excess liquidity in the global market is pushing investors back to equities, and the latest move by the central bank (BOJ) has tipped the dollar/yen rate to a favourable range so the market rally looks likely to continue for some time," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust. The dollar traded at 78.53 yen, having surged more than 1 percent on Tuesday to its strongest since Nov. 1. Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management, said the central bank's easing action could push the Nikkei gradually up to 10,000 or higher in the next few months. "If the BOJ's action leads to weakness in the yen (for a longer period), exporters such as autos, auto parts and technology firms, as well as cyclical sectors such as maritime transport and financials will be the best performers." Japan's sea transport subindex jumped 5.2 percent and was the best performing sector on the main board. Nippon Yusen KK rose 3.4 percent to 244 yen and Kawasaki Kisen KK surged 7.1 percent to 183 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley hiked Kawasaki Kisen's target price to 190 yen from 180 yen on Tuesday and raised Nippon Yusen's target price to 270 yen from 240 yen. It kept an "outperform" rating on both stocks. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd surged 6.8 percent to 362 yen after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley raised its target price to 350 yen from 300 yen and maintained its "neutral" rating.