Nikkei up 2 pct, Topix hits 800 for 1st time in 6 mths

* Nikkei hit 6-month high, Topix breaches 800 level
* BOJ move weakens yen, boosting exporters
* Financials, shippers also rise
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
rallied 2 percent and the broader Topix rose above the 800 mark
for the first time in six months on Wednesday after the Bank of
Japan stepped up its asset buying programme the previous day.
The BOJ's surprise move, which included adding 10 trillion
yen ($128 billion) to its asset purchase programme, pushed the
yen to a 3-1/2-month low against the dollar, lifting the appeal
of exporter shares.
Honda Motor Co jumped 3.2 percent and Toyota Motor
Corp rose 3.9 percent, while TDK Corp and
Komatsu Ltd advanced between 3.9 and 4.5 percent.
Financial shares outperformed the market after the BOJ move,
with Nomura Holdings Inc jumping 5.7 percent,
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group up 3.8 percent and
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbing 4.3 percent.
In afternoon trade, the Nikkei rose to 9,256.08, up
2.3 percent and its highest level since August, and soaring
above its 200-day moving average near 9,050 that had been seen
as a resistance point.
The broader Topix advanced 1.9 percent to
802.19, rising above the 800 level for the first time in six
months.
Market participants said the Nikkei could trade in the 9,200
range this week and continue to test higher if the yen continued
to soften against the dollar.
"Excess liquidity in the global market is pushing investors
back to equities, and the latest move by the central bank (BOJ)
has tipped the dollar/yen rate to a favourable range so the
market rally looks likely to continue for some time," said
Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.
The dollar traded at 78.53 yen, having surged more
than 1 percent on Tuesday to its strongest since Nov. 1.
Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management,
said the central bank's easing action could push the Nikkei
gradually up to 10,000 or higher in the next few months.
"If the BOJ's action leads to weakness in the yen (for a
longer period), exporters such as autos, auto parts and
technology firms, as well as cyclical sectors such as maritime
transport and financials will be the best performers."
Japan's sea transport subindex jumped 5.2 percent
and was the best performing sector on the main board.
Nippon Yusen KK rose 3.4 percent to 244 yen and
Kawasaki Kisen KK surged 7.1 percent to 183 yen.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley hiked Kawasaki Kisen's target
price to 190 yen from 180 yen on Tuesday and raised Nippon
Yusen's target price to 270 yen from 240 yen. It kept an
"outperform" rating on both stocks.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd surged 6.8 percent to 362
yen after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley raised its target price
to 350 yen from 300 yen and maintained its "neutral" rating.