Nikkei set to dip on profit-taking after 3-day rally

TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to end a three-day rally and open lower on Thursday as investors take profits after hefty gains on the back of easing steps this week from the Bank of Japan, while uneasiness remains on debt talks in Greece. "The Nikkei will dip slightly to adjust from a three-day rally as the yen is strengthening against the dollar, but selling and buying pressure will be about equal and keep the index in range," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. Market strategists said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,150 to 9,300 on Thursday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,235, down 35 points or 0.4 percent, from the Osaka close of 9,270. Strategists said investors may pick up small to mid-cap stocks that were left behind in the previous session's rally, while overbought core 30 stocks will be sold off on profit-taking. The Nikkei rallied 2.3 percent to a six-month closing high of 9,260.34 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix ended up 2.1 percent at 802.96. Wall Street dipped overnight after stocks were dragged down by swings in the shares of Apple Inc. Worries about Greece also weighed on the market after several European Union sources told Reuters on Wednesday the currency bloc's finance ministers are examining ways of delaying parts or even all of a second bailout. Earlier, Greece's political leaders agreed to the two final demands set by its international lenders to secure a bailout package. "The news of a Greek delay may prompt profit-taking in overheated markets, but fundamentally speaking the talks are advancing towards a bailout ... Global markets are flooded with liquidity amid central banks' easing policies, so even if shares fall today, there will be plenty of buyers on the dip," said Nishi. > Apple falls, drags Wall Street lower > Euro slips on possible delay on Greek bailout > Bonds steady as investors watch Greece developments > Gold up on China, inflation concerns; Greece eyed > Brent ends at 8-month high on supply risks STOCKS TO WATCH --OLYMPUS Tokyo prosecutors plan to question former Olympus Corp executives to determine whether they acted in violation of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday. --TEPCO Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and a government-run nuclear compensation fund have requested the utility's lenders to provide 500 billion yen ($6.38 billion) in new financing in a two-part loan package worth 1.07 trillion yen. --TOYOTA, HINO MOTORS, ISUZU MOTOR South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co aims to launch a trailer rig early this year and follow it up with large trucks, the Nikkei business daily reported, challenging Japanese truckmakers.