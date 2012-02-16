Nikkei set to rise sharply on US data, Greece hopes

TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open sharply higher on Friday, tracking strong gains in Wall Street on the back of robust U.S. economic data and growing hopes that Greece will secure a second bailout to avoid a chaotic default Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,370 on Thursday, up 140 points, or 1.5 percent, from the Osaka close of 9,230, while strategists said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,250 and 9,450. "The Nikkei will jump today following the share gains in the U.S. The yen continues to soften against the dollar and investors are returning to equities in this environment," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. The dollar was trading at 78.88 yen, up about 1.7 percent this week. "The U.S. economy continues to pick up, while central banks' policies have boosted liquidity. Trading volume is set to increase and the news that Greece will finalise their bailout deal by the 20th is also helping market sentiment," Nishi said. Strategists said selling pressure would increase at the 9,400-9,500 level, seen as major resistance. U.S. stocks rose sharply on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a nine-month high fuelled by strong U.S. economic data, including weekly new jobless claims falling to a near four-year low, and increased hopes for a deal on a Greece bailout next week. On Thursday, the Nikkei retreated from a six-month high to close at 9,238.10, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.3 percent to 800.25 The benchmark Nikkei is up 9.3 percent so far this year following improvements in the U.S. economy, a nearly half a trillion euro liquidity injection by the European Central Bank and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan. > Best day in two weeks lifts S&P to 9-month high > Euro zone debt deal hopes push euro higher > Treasuries drop as economy, Europe ease safety bid > Gold flat as Greek deal optimism erases losses > Brent tops $120 on Iran, North Sea, Greece STOCKS TO WATCH --MITSUBISHI CORP Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp will pay an estimated 60 billion to 70 billion yen ($761 million to $888 million) for an 18.1 percent stake in a Peruvian copper mine that is expected to begin production in 2016, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday. The trading house plans to buy into the Quellaveco copper project by purchasing shares held by the International Finance Corp as early as Friday. --UNY CO, CIRCLE K SUNKUS CO Japanese supermarket operator Uny said on Thursday it would bid for all shares it does not already own in convenience store chain Circle K Sunkus at 1,780 yen per share. [ID: nL4E8DG1KY] --MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP Mitsubishi Chemical has canceled its plans to increase production of an LCD panel coloring material at its Japanese plant as TV sales declined, the Nikkei reported on Friday. The company has no plans to expand in Japan, but may concentrate on South Korea, the paper said. [ID: nL4E8DG515] --NEC CORP NEC, a major computer and electronics parts maker, proposed an early retirement plan and a temporary reduction to overtime pay to its labour union as part of its efforts to rein in costs, the Nikkei reported on Friday. NEC announced at the end of last month that it plans to cut 5,000 employees and 5,000 outsourced workers. [ID: nL4E8DG51U]