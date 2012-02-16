Nikkei set to rise sharply on US data, Greece hopes

TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
is expected to open sharply higher on Friday, tracking strong
gains in Wall Street on the back of robust U.S. economic data
and growing hopes that Greece will secure a second bailout to
avoid a chaotic default
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,370 on
Thursday, up 140 points, or 1.5 percent, from the Osaka
close of 9,230, while strategists said the Nikkei was
likely to trade between 9,250 and 9,450.
"The Nikkei will jump today following the share gains in the
U.S. The yen continues to soften against the dollar and
investors are returning to equities in this environment," said
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The dollar was trading at 78.88 yen, up about 1.7
percent this week.
"The U.S. economy continues to pick up, while central banks'
policies have boosted liquidity. Trading volume is set to
increase and the news that Greece will finalise their bailout
deal by the 20th is also helping market sentiment," Nishi said.
Strategists said selling pressure would increase at the
9,400-9,500 level, seen as major resistance.
U.S. stocks rose sharply on Thursday, with the S&P 500
hitting a nine-month high fuelled by strong U.S. economic
data, including weekly new jobless claims falling to a near
four-year low, and increased hopes for a deal on a Greece
bailout next week.
On Thursday, the Nikkei retreated from a six-month high to
close at 9,238.10, while the broader Topix index slipped
0.3 percent to 800.25
The benchmark Nikkei is up 9.3 percent so far this year
following improvements in the U.S. economy, a nearly half a
trillion euro liquidity injection by the European Central Bank
and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--MITSUBISHI CORP
Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp will pay an estimated
60 billion to 70 billion yen ($761 million to $888 million) for
an 18.1 percent stake in a Peruvian copper mine that is expected
to begin production in 2016, the Nikkei business daily said on
Friday.
The trading house plans to buy into the Quellaveco copper
project by purchasing shares held by the International Finance
Corp as early as Friday.
--UNY CO, CIRCLE K SUNKUS CO
Japanese supermarket operator Uny said on Thursday it would
bid for all shares it does not already own in convenience store
chain Circle K Sunkus at 1,780 yen per share. [ID: nL4E8DG1KY]
--MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP
Mitsubishi Chemical has canceled its plans to increase
production of an LCD panel coloring material at its Japanese
plant as TV sales declined, the Nikkei reported on Friday.
The company has no plans to expand in Japan, but may
concentrate on South Korea, the paper said. [ID: nL4E8DG515]
--NEC CORP
NEC, a major computer and electronics parts maker, proposed
an early retirement plan and a temporary reduction to overtime
pay to its labour union as part of its efforts to rein in costs,
the Nikkei reported on Friday.
NEC announced at the end of last month that it plans to cut
5,000 employees and 5,000 outsourced workers. [ID: nL4E8DG51U]