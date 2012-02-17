Nikkei rallies to 6-mnth high on US data, Greece

BRIEF-Plains GP Holdings files for potential stock shelf for offering of its class a shares size not disclosed
Plains GP Holdings files for potential stock shelf for offering of its class a shares; size not disclosed
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rallied to a fresh six-month high on Friday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street on robust U.S. economic data, while expectations grew that Greece would secure a second bailout next week. The benchmark Nikkei jumped 1.5 percent to 9,373.10, while the broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 811.02.
* Hershey Co - Todd Tillemans, Join Hershey on April 3 to lead company's flagship U.S. business including core confection
Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S