Nikkei rallies to 6-mnth high on US data, Greece

TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
rallied to a fresh six-month high on Friday, tracking strong
gains on Wall Street on robust U.S. economic data, while
expectations grew that Greece would secure a second bailout next
week. 	
    The benchmark Nikkei jumped 1.5 percent to 9,373.10,
while the broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to
811.02.

