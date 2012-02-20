版本:
Nikkei jumps above 1-yr moving average after China easing

TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed above its 1-year moving average on Monday after China
eased policy to boost growth, while market players looked to a
European meeting later in the day to seal a long-awaited Greek
bailout. 	
    The benchmark Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to
9,485.09, breaching its one-year moving average near 9,427,
while the broader Topix also gained 1.1 percent, to
819.03.

