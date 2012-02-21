版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 14:05 BJT

Nikkei fails to top 9,500, Mazda sheds 10 pct

TOKYO, Feb 21 Japan's Nikkei average
slipped in a choppy session after failing to top the key
resistance level of 9,500 on Tuesday, while Mazda Motors Corp
 shed nearly 10 percent after a report that it will
raise $2 billion in a share issue and loans to mend its battered
finances.	
    Underpinning market sentiment, however, was the long-awaited
approval of Greece's bailout package by European finance
ministers.	
    The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to
9,463.02, while the broader Topix ended 0.3 percent
lower at 816.29.

