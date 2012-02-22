版本:
Nikkei ticks up, heavy resistance at 9,500

TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei average
opened slightly higher on Wednesday as investors took profits
ahead of 9,500, while any momentum from relief over Greece's
second bailout has waned with the focus turning to Athen's
ability to stick to painful cuts.	
    The benchmark Nikkei inched up 0.1 percent to
9,469.55, while the broader Topix edged up 0.2 percent
to 817.36.

