Nikkei ticks up, heavy resistance at 9,500

European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei average opened slightly higher on Wednesday as investors took profits ahead of 9,500, while any momentum from relief over Greece's second bailout has waned with the focus turning to Athen's ability to stick to painful cuts. The benchmark Nikkei inched up 0.1 percent to 9,469.55, while the broader Topix edged up 0.2 percent to 817.36.
* Big Lots announces 19% increase in quarterly dividend on common stock
LONDON, March 3 Taxi app Uber lost a court battle on Friday to stop plans for strict new rules on the need for its drivers and those of other private hire services to prove their reading and writing skills in English to operate in London.