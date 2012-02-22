Nikkei seen edging higher, softer yen to boost stocks

TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to edge higher on Thursday, with the softer yen underpinning market sentiment and boosting risk appetite as investors hope for a robust recovery in corporate earnings. Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,550 to 9,650 on Thursday, boosted by buying of exporters and bluechips that benefit from the softening yen, which fell to a seven-month low overnight. The dollar was last trading at 80.26. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,570, unchanged from the Osaka close. "European sovereign debt concerns have receded and market participants are returning to equities amid excessive liquidity. The softer yen is also boosting many investors' hopes for a v-style earnings recovery in the coming quarter," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. The Nikkei is up more than 8 percent so far this month on the back of strong economic data out of the United States, the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euros and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan. "The Nikkei has gained more than 11 percent so far this year and a lot of foreign investors are returning to the market and market energy (trading volume) is growing, so I do think that although U.S. stocks are taking a break at their recent highs, the Nikkei has more room to rally," Nishi said. On Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei closed 1 percent higher at 9,554.00, topping the key 9,500 level for the first time since August. The broader Topix index advanced 1.1 percent to 825.40, also a fresh six-month closing high. Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday as banks dragged down indexes and both the Dow and the S&P 500 failed to top recent highs. > Banks sink on European economic worry > Yen plummets to 7-month low vs dollar; sterling down > Bonds jump on Greece, Middle East jitters > Gold jumps to 3-month high on chart buying > Brent oil rises to 9-month high on Iran tension STOCKS TO WATCH --MAZDA MOTOR Mazda Motor Corp said after the close on Wednesday that it would raise up to 162.8 billion yen ($2 billion) through a public share offering, which would cause a 68.5 percent dilution of its existing shares, according to a Reuters calculation. --JFE HOLDINGS Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings' decision to increase its stake in India's JSW Steel Ltd is expected to boost the Japanese steelmaker's pretax profit by nearly 5 billion yen next fiscal year, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday. --DOCOMO, KDDI CORP NTT DoCoMo Inc and KDDI are likely to report lower-than-expected average monthly income per cellular phone subscriber for the year ending March due to weak smartphone sales, the Nikkei business daily said. --MITSUI & CO LTD Trading house Mitsui & Co bought Brazil's Veloce Logistica SA, which manages parts transportation and distribution centers, for 4.7 billion yen to expand into the South American country's auto parts distribution business, the Nikkei said.