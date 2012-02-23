Nikkei ticks up in choppy trade, softer yen supports

* Nikkei up 0.2 pct, marked fresh 6-month high earlier * Mazda sheds 6 pct on 162 bln yen share offering plans * Banks drop in line with decline in U.S. financials * Euro zone economic contraction worries market By Mari Saito TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked up towards 9,600 in choppy trade, with a softer yen underpinning market sentiment and boosting risk appetite, although caution remained over Europe after data showed weak business activity in the region. Market participants said the Nikkei, which hit a fresh six-month high earlier in the session, was likely to stick to a narrow range for the rest of the day, and could continue to move in and out of positive territory. "We've seen a trend lately where the Nikkei will dip during morning trade and then recover and aim higher in the afternoon session as a result of domestic institutional index buying and basket buying," said Yoshihiko Tabei, general manager of capital markets at Kazaka Securities. Big movers included Mazda Motor Corp which tumbled 6.8 percent to a two-week low after announcing a bigger-than-expected share offering of 162.8 billion yen ($2 billion), which would cause a 69 percent dilution in holdings for existing shareholders. Shares of the automaker have shed more than 15 percent so far this week. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 9,569.63, helped by a yen at seven month lows against the dollar. It gained 1 percent in the previous session on an improvement in China manufacturing data. The broader Topix index inched up 0.1 percent to 826.09. The Nikkei has gained more than 13 percent so far this year, buoyed by a run of strong economic data out of the United States, the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euros and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan. Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks for the eighth straight week through Feb. 18, its largest net buying since the first week of July. Market participants said the Nikkei could climb higher if domestic investors jump into the rally. "There is room for individual investors to step into the market, which will provide support...Investors who shed stocks in autos, traders, shippers, banks and financials are looking to return to market to buy back (these shares)," said Jun Yunoki, equity strategy analyst at Nomura Securities. Japanese megabanks fell in line with declines in their U.S. counterparts overnight. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped 1.2 and 0.4 percent respectively, tracking declines of U.S. banks overnight. Wall Street's KBW bank index dragged down U.S. indexes overnight after weaker manufacturing and service sector data out of the euro zone revived worries about its economy sinking into recession. Surveys of purchasing managers published on Wednesday showed overall economic growth in the euro zone fell 49.7 in February from 50.4 last month, coming in below expectations and under the 50 line that divides growth from contraction. "Now that the Greece's second rescue package has been decided and priced into the market, markets are already looking for the next problem. And that next problem is Europe's fiscal reform and how those austerity measures will be achieved across the bloc," said Tabei.