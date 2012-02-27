版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 27日 星期一 14:06 BJT

Nikkei eases from 7-mnth high, fails to top 9,700

TOKYO, Feb 27 The Nikkei share average
slipped from a seven-month high on Monday and failed to top
9,700 as domestic institutional investors took profits ahead of
the key level, while a weaker yen against the dollar helped
support exporters.	
    Among exporters, Honda Motor Co Ltd gained 1.6
percent and Canon Inc added 1.8 percent. 	
    The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 9,633.93, on track
for its best February performance since 1991, while the broader
Topix index advanced 0.1 percent to 835.25.

