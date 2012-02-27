Nikkei eases from 7-mnth high, fails to top 9,700

TOKYO, Feb 27 The Nikkei share average slipped from a seven-month high on Monday and failed to top 9,700 as domestic institutional investors took profits ahead of the key level, while a weaker yen against the dollar helped support exporters. Among exporters, Honda Motor Co Ltd gained 1.6 percent and Canon Inc added 1.8 percent. The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 9,633.93, on track for its best February performance since 1991, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.1 percent to 835.25.