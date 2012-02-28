Nikkei retreats, Elpida woes slam chipmakers

* Nikkei down 1 pct, eases from 7-mth high * Elpida untraded with glut of sell orders * Chipmakers down on Elpida bankruptcy filing * Shippers, banks fall By Mari Saito TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei average retreated from a seven-month high on Tuesday as participants took profits ahead of a key selling level at 9,700, while Elpida Memory Inc was untraded with a glut of sell orders after seeking bankruptcy protection. Elpida, Japan's last remaining maker of PC chips, filed for protection from creditors after the bell on Monday with $5.6 billion in debt after failing to find partners to help its revival. The company's bankruptcy filing, the biggest by a Japanese manufacturer, triggered a broad sell-off in the chipmaking industry, with Advantest Corp, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co and Tokyo Electron Ltd falling between 2.2 and 4.5 percent. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 1 percent to 9,539.41, while the broader Topix index eased 1.1 percent to 826.38. "The market was certainly overheated so this is a natural correction. Domestic investors are prompted to take profits right above the current levels ... There is no reason at this moment to buy higher," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. Elpida was notionally quoted at a lifetime low of 254 yen, down by its daily limit of 80 yen or 24 percent from the previous session. Market participants said Elpida's bankruptcy had a limited impact on the broader market but was negative for investor sentiment. "The overall impact is limited but the news is bad for market sentiment," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc. "There was an expectation that the company would be able to find a partner, and even the possibility of a bankruptcy was seen as an event some time in the future, so this was certainly surprising." The dollar traded at 80.27 yen, off its nine-month peak of 81.61 yen hit on Monday, also prompting selling of exporter stocks that had been bought recently on hopes for a weaker yen. Toyota Motor Corp fell 1.1 percent, Canon Inc lost 1.6 percent, and Panasonic Corp was 2.7 percent lower. Market participants also said buying back of stocks such as financials and cyclicals that were heavily sold last year had mostly run its course. The banking sector dropped 1.2 percent with Nomura Holdings, Japan's top investment bank, shedding 1.6 percent. Shippers, which had vaulted more than 23 percent this month, were the worst sectoral performer on the Tokyo exchange on Tuesday, falling 2.7 percent Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S warned that 2012 group results would see a further decline as it is hit by losses in container shipping. Nippon Yusen KK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd fell between 2.4 and 3.2 percent. "Buying of financials and shippers that had been sold off heavily last year is nearing its end ... Especially for shippers, the reality of the business environment is still very negative and the world economy is not going to improve aggressively," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. The Nikkei has rallied 12.8 percent so far this year , lifted by a run of strong U.S. economic data, the European Central Bank's nearly half a trillion euro liquidity injection, and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England. The ECB is expected to allot an additional 500 billion euros ($670 billion) at Wednesday's longer-term refinancing operation (LTRO), further easing a euro zone credit crunch.