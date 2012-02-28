Nikkei retreats, Elpida woes slam chipmakers

* Nikkei down 1 pct, eases from 7-mth high
* Elpida untraded with glut of sell orders
* Chipmakers down on Elpida bankruptcy filing
* Shippers, banks fall
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei average
retreated from a seven-month high on Tuesday as participants
took profits ahead of a key selling level at 9,700, while Elpida
Memory Inc was untraded with a glut of sell orders
after seeking bankruptcy protection.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining maker of PC chips, filed for
protection from creditors after the bell on Monday with $5.6
billion in debt after failing to find partners to help its
revival.
The company's bankruptcy filing, the biggest by a Japanese
manufacturer, triggered a broad sell-off in the chipmaking
industry, with Advantest Corp, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co
and Tokyo Electron Ltd falling between 2.2 and
4.5 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 1 percent to 9,539.41,
while the broader Topix index eased 1.1 percent to
826.38.
"The market was certainly overheated so this is a natural
correction. Domestic investors are prompted to take profits
right above the current levels ... There is no reason at this
moment to buy higher," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Elpida was notionally quoted at a lifetime low of 254 yen,
down by its daily limit of 80 yen or 24 percent from the
previous session.
Market participants said Elpida's bankruptcy had a limited
impact on the broader market but was negative for investor
sentiment.
"The overall impact is limited but the news is bad for
market sentiment," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market
analyst at Monex Inc. "There was an expectation that the company
would be able to find a partner, and even the possibility of a
bankruptcy was seen as an event some time in the future, so this
was certainly surprising."
The dollar traded at 80.27 yen, off its nine-month
peak of 81.61 yen hit on Monday, also prompting selling of
exporter stocks that had been bought recently on hopes for a
weaker yen.
Toyota Motor Corp fell 1.1 percent, Canon Inc
lost 1.6 percent, and Panasonic Corp was 2.7
percent lower.
Market participants also said buying back of stocks such as
financials and cyclicals that were heavily sold last year had
mostly run its course.
The banking sector dropped 1.2 percent with
Nomura Holdings, Japan's top investment bank, shedding
1.6 percent.
Shippers, which had vaulted more than 23 percent
this month, were the worst sectoral performer on the Tokyo
exchange on Tuesday, falling 2.7 percent Denmark's A.P.
Moller-Maersk A/S warned that 2012 group results
would see a further decline as it is hit by losses in container
shipping.
Nippon Yusen KK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd
and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd fell between 2.4 and 3.2
percent.
"Buying of financials and shippers that had been sold off
heavily last year is nearing its end ... Especially for
shippers, the reality of the business environment is still very
negative and the world economy is not going to improve
aggressively," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at
Tachibana Securities.
The Nikkei has rallied 12.8 percent so far this year ,
lifted by a run of strong U.S. economic data, the European
Central Bank's nearly half a trillion euro liquidity injection,
and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of
England.
The ECB is expected to allot an additional 500 billion euros
($670 billion) at Wednesday's longer-term refinancing operation
(LTRO), further easing a euro zone credit crunch.