Nikkei eases, Elpida woes slam chip sector

* Nikkei down 0.6 pct, eases from 7-mth high
* Elpida untraded with glut of sell orders
* Chip sector down on Elpida bankruptcy filing
* Profit-taking in banks, shippers
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei average
retreated from a seven-month high on Tuesday as participants
took profits ahead of a key selling level, while the chip sector
suffered losses after Elpida Memory Inc said it will
seek bankruptcy protection.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining maker of PC chips, filed for
protection from creditors after the bell on Monday with $5.6
billion in debt after failing to find partners to help its
revival.
The company's bankruptcy filing, the biggest by a Japanese
manufacturer, triggered a broad sell-off in chip-related shares,
with Advantest Corp, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co and
Tokyo Electron Ltd falling between 1.2 and 5.9 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.6 percent to 9,579.28
by the midday trading break after it touched a fresh seven-month
high of 9,736.11 in the previous session. The broader Topix
index eased 0.7 percent to 829.39.
Elpida was notionally quoted at a lifetime low of
254 yen, down by its daily limit of 80 yen or 24 percent from
the previous session.
Market participants said Elpida's bankruptcy had a limited
impact on the broader market but was negative for investor
sentiment.
"The overall impact is limited but the news is bad for
market sentiment," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market
analyst at Monex Inc. "There was an expectation that the company
would be able to find a partner, and even the possibility of a
bankruptcy was seen as an event some time in the future, so this
was certainly surprising."
One stock benefiting from Elpida's failure was Tomen Devices
Corp, the largest marketer of Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd products in Japan, which eked out a 0.5 percent
gain.
Trading volume on the Nikkei was at 75.6 percent of its
90-day daily average.
MARKET CORRECTION
"The market was certainly overheated so this is a natural
correction. Domestic investors are prompted to take profits
right above the current levels ... There is no reason at this
moment to buy higher," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Miura said that from a technical perspective the Nikkei was
ripe for a correction and could edge lower by the end of the
week.
The benchmark Nikkei was deep in overbought territory, with
the 14-day relative strength index at 75. Seventy or above is
considered overbought.
The dollar traded at 80.30 yen, off its nine-month
peak of 81.61 yen hit on Monday, also prompting selling of
exporter stocks that had been bought recently on hopes for a
weaker yen.
Toyota Motor Corp fell 1 percent, Canon Inc
lost 1.2 percent, and Panasonic Corp was 2.1
percent lower.
Market participants also said buying back of stocks such as
financials and cyclicals that were heavily sold last year had
mostly run its course.
The banking sector eased 0.5 percent with Nomura
Holdings, Japan's top investment bank, falling 1.1
percent.
Shippers, which had vaulted more 23 percent this
month, were the worst sectoral performer on the Tokyo exchange
on Tuesday, falling 2.9 percent Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S
warned that 2012 group results would see a further
decline as it is hit by losses in container shipping.
Nippon Yusen KK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd
and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd fell between 2.2 and 3.6
percent.
"Buying of financials and shippers that had been sold off
heavily last year is nearing its end ... Especially for
shippers, the reality of the business environment is still very
negative and the world economy is not going to improve
aggressively," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at
Tachibana Securities.
Kansai Electric Power Co topped the Topix core 30
list as the biggest percentage gainer, adding 1.7
percent to 1,347 yen after Nomura hiked its target price.
Kansai Electric wants to restart at least two of its 11
reactors, now all offline due to safety fears following the
Fukushima radiation crisis, after the nation's nuclear watchdog
said this month the units had "passed" stress tests -- computer
simulations evaluating reactions to severe events.
Nomura said in a note on Monday, "The recent share price
gains factor in expectations of a restart to a certain extent,
and we think the Cabinet and local authorities need to show a
more proactive stance toward a restart for there to be a real
rally in the share price."
It lifted the target price to 1,270 yen from 1,325 yen.
The Nikkei has rallied 13.3 percent so far this year ,
lifted by a run of strong U.S. economic data, the European
Central Bank's nearly half a trillion euro liquidity injection,
and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of
England.
The ECB is expected to allot an additional 500 billion euros
($670 billion) at Wednesday's longer-term refinancing operation
(LTRO), further easing a euro zone credit crunch.