Nikkei fails to top 9,800 but logs best Feb since 1991

BRIEF-Terago reports 2016 year end financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 29 Japan's Nikkei share average failed to hold above 9,800, paring gains to end flat as investors took profits ahead of a European Central Bank liquidity operation later on Wednesday, but put in its best February performance in two decades. The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 9,723.24. It has rallied more than 10 percent this month. The broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 835.96.
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit
* There were 334 theatres in backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016, of which 275 are for revenue sharing arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: