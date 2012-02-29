版本:
Nikkei fails to top 9,800 but logs best Feb since 1991

TOKYO, Feb 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
failed to hold above 9,800, paring gains to end flat as
investors took profits ahead of a European Central Bank
liquidity operation later on Wednesday, but put in its best
February performance in two decades.	
    The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 9,723.24. It has
rallied more than 10 percent this month. The broader Topix
 slipped 0.3 percent to 835.96.

