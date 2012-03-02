Nikkei at 7-mth closing high but fails to hold 9,800

BRIEF-Lundin Mining reports Q4 EPS $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei average hit a fresh seven-month closing high on Friday after a European Central Bank liquidity operation this week underpinned market sentiment, but it failed to hold above 9,800 for a third day as market players warned of a correction. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 9,777.03. It earlier topped 9,800 but failed to rise above resistance at 9,838, a 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to November last year. The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to close at 837.82.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 59 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit compared to the year-earlier period, hit by higher financial costs.
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities-related revenue at the 12 biggest investment banks fell by 7 percent last year, mainly due to weakness in the oil sector, a report by financial industry analytics firm Coalition said on Thursday.