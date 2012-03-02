版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 2日 星期五 14:08 BJT

Nikkei at 7-mth closing high but fails to hold 9,800

TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei average hit
a fresh seven-month closing high on Friday after a European
Central Bank liquidity operation this week underpinned market
sentiment, but it failed to hold above 9,800 for a third day as
market players warned of a correction.	
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 9,777.03.
It earlier topped 9,800 but failed to rise above resistance at
9,838, a 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to
November last year. 	
    The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to close at
837.82.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐