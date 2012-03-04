版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 5日 星期一 07:34 BJT

Nikkei set to test 9,800 for fourth session

TOKYO, March 5 Japan's Nikkei share
average is expected to test 9,800 for a fourth straight session
on Monday as yen weakness against the dollar is likely to boost
risk appetite, although some market players say technical
indicators point to a correction.	
    The index has risen above 9,800 in three previous sessions
but has so far failed to close above it.\	
    Strategists said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,750 to 9,900 on Monday after Nikkei futures in
Chicago closed at 9,810, up 50 points or 0.5 percent,
from the Osaka close of 9,760.	
    "The softer yen against the dollar is going to prompt buying
and we may see the index open above 9,800 and tread recent
ranges, but there is a risk of a correction because the market
does look overheated," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general
manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.	
    Orders from foreign brokers before Monday's open showed net
sell orders of 4.8 million shares.	
    Market participants are worried about a sharp pullback after
the Nikkei rallied more than 10 percent last month, posting its
best February performance in decades.	
    A domestic trader said the Nikkei's moves this week will
depend heavily on futures buying and selling ahead of a closely
watched settlement of options and futures on Friday.	
    On Friday, the benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.7 percent
at 9,777.03 on Friday, while the broader Topix index 
closed 0.8 percent higher at 837.82.	
    The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of
the last nine on Friday, although they ended the day lower in a
thinly traded session.	
    The dollar was last trading at 81.60, close to the
nine-month peak of 81.86 set on Friday. 	
   Europe's sovereign debt crisis returned to the spotlight
after Spain defied the euro zone austerity pact to set a softer
2012 deficit target, while Greece nears its March 9 deadline to
conclude its bond swap with private investors.	
    	
> Wall St slips but S&P up for 3rd straight week            
> Euro falls as Greece moves back in spotlight            
> Bonds gain on Fed buys, breaking 3-day fall              
> Gold falls 3.5 pct in the week, more weakness seen      
> Oil falls, posts weekly loss after Saudi supply scare    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    -- TOKYO ELECTRON 	
    Tokyo Electron said on Monday it would buy Switzerland's
Oerlikon Solar, a unit of OC Oerlikon Corp for 22.5 billion yen
($275 million) to expand its thin film solar module business.	
    -- TEPCO 	
    Tokyo Electric Power Co, also known as Tepco, will seek a 10
percent rise in electricity charges for households as the
operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant tries to shore up its
finances, the Nikkei business daily said on Sunday.
  	
    -- NTT DOCOMO INC 	
    Mobile phone operator NTT Docomo will form a business
alliance with Spain's Telefonica S.A. to create an expected 7
billion to 8 billion yen fund by the end of the year that will
invest in venture companies, the Nikkei said on Sunday. 	
    --ITOCHU CORP 	
    Trading firm Itochu is seen forming a U.S. partnership to
produce and sell ethanol made from non-food resources and
targets annual sales of 100 billion yen ($1.2 billion)in 10
years, the Nikkei said on Monday.	
    --NIPPON STEEL, SUMITOMO METAL 	
    Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd said on
Friday after the close that after their merger, Nippon Steel
President Shoji Muneoka will be chairman and CEO.
 	
    --TOYOTA 	
    Toyota Motor Corp will have in place by autumn a more
resilient supply chain that would recover within two weeks of
another massive earthquake hitting Japan, a top executive said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐