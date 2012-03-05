Nikkei eases from 9,800, correction gathers steam

* Nikkei slips 0.2 pct, Topix down 0.1 pct * Investors take profits in exporters * Benchmark likely rangebound for a week- fund manager * Tepco gains after report of household rate hikes * Tokyo Electron drops after plans to buy Swiss solar firm By Mari Saito TOKYO, March 5 Japan's Nikkei share average eased further from the closely watched 9,800 mark on Monday as market players said technical indicators pointed to a correction after February's steep rally, despite the softer yen underpinning risk appetite. Investors took profit in exporters that had recovered last year's losses in the recent rally, with Toyota Motor Corp dipping 0.2 percent, while Panasonic Corp shed 1.1 percent and Sony Corp fell 1.8 percent. Nomura Holdings was down 0.5 percent, reversing the previous session's 2.4 percent gains. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,759.30, failing to top the 9,800 level that it has balked at for three consecutive sessions. Hovering above 9,800 is a technical resistance near 9,838, a 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to November last year. The broader Topix index was down 0.1 percent at 836.94. Market participants said worries over a sharp pullback mounted after the Nikkei rallied more than 10 percent last month, posting its best February performance in decades. "Domestic institutional investors are locking in profits around current levels and they are winding down their positions ahead of the end of the business year," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director of Chibagin Asset Management. "For the next week or two I don't expect the benchmark to go much higher. Lifers and non-life insurance are selling. The fact that foreign investors aren't selling yet is supporting the market." Nomura wrote in a report that low-beta sectors that had missed out on the recent rally was supporting the market, while high-beta stocks like energy resources and steelmakers have entered corrections. The broker said: "We consider this to indicate that the market has effectively entered near-term correction mode already. We maintain our basic view that high-beta sectors continue to outperform." Japan's iron and steel subindex shed 1.4 percent. Outperforming the broader market, Tokyo Electric Power Co gained 2.1 percent after a Nikkei report on Sunday that the utility will seek a 10 percent rise in electricity charges for households. Investors offloaded Japanese chipmaker Tokyo Electron Ltd , dipped 2.3 percent, after it said it would buy Oerlikon Solar, a unit of Swiss Oerlikon Corp AG, for 22.5 billion yen ($275 million) to make solar cell equipment a core business. "The shares are down 2 percent today basically because the horror of the industry itself, if you look at governments around the world scaling back aggressively the subsidies they're paying to these guys and it's also overcapacity," said a trader. The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of the last nine on Friday, although they ended the day lower in a thinly traded session.