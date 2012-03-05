Nikkei eases from 9,800, correction gathers steam

* Nikkei slips 0.2 pct, Topix down 0.1 pct
* Investors take profits in exporters
* Benchmark likely rangebound for a week- fund manager
* Tepco gains after report of household rate hikes
* Tokyo Electron drops after plans to buy Swiss solar firm
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 5 Japan's Nikkei share
average eased further from the closely watched 9,800 mark on
Monday as market players said technical indicators pointed to a
correction after February's steep rally, despite the softer yen
underpinning risk appetite.
Investors took profit in exporters that had recovered last
year's losses in the recent rally, with Toyota Motor Corp
dipping 0.2 percent, while Panasonic Corp shed
1.1 percent and Sony Corp fell 1.8 percent.
Nomura Holdings was down 0.5 percent, reversing the
previous session's 2.4 percent gains.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to
9,759.30, failing to top the 9,800 level that it has balked at
for three consecutive sessions.
Hovering above 9,800 is a technical resistance near 9,838, a
61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to November
last year. The broader Topix index was down 0.1 percent
at 836.94.
Market participants said worries over a sharp pullback
mounted after the Nikkei rallied more than 10 percent last
month, posting its best February performance in decades.
"Domestic institutional investors are locking in
profits around current levels and they are winding down their
positions ahead of the end of the business year," said Fujio
Ando, senior managing director of Chibagin Asset Management.
"For the next week or two I don't expect the benchmark to go
much higher. Lifers and non-life insurance are selling. The fact
that foreign investors aren't selling yet is supporting the
market."
Nomura wrote in a report that low-beta sectors that had
missed out on the recent rally was supporting the market, while
high-beta stocks like energy resources and steelmakers have
entered corrections.
The broker said: "We consider this to indicate that the
market has effectively entered near-term correction mode
already. We maintain our basic view that high-beta sectors
continue to outperform."
Japan's iron and steel subindex shed 1.4 percent.
Outperforming the broader market, Tokyo Electric Power Co
gained 2.1 percent after a Nikkei report on Sunday that
the utility will seek a 10 percent rise in electricity charges
for households.
Investors offloaded Japanese chipmaker Tokyo Electron Ltd
, dipped 2.3 percent, after it said it would buy
Oerlikon Solar, a unit of Swiss Oerlikon Corp AG, for
22.5 billion yen ($275 million) to make solar cell equipment a
core business.
"The shares are down 2 percent today basically because the
horror of the industry itself, if you look at governments around
the world scaling back aggressively the subsidies they're paying
to these guys and it's also overcapacity," said a trader.
The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of
the last nine on Friday, although they ended the day lower in a
thinly traded session.