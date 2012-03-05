Nikkei eases from 9,800 as profit-taking accelerates

* Nikkei slips 0.3 pct, Topix down 0.2 pct
* Investors take profit in exporters
* Fast Retailing up on strong Feb sales
* Tokyo Electron drops after plans to buy Swiss solar firm
* Olympus falls on report Tokyo prosectors to bring charges
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 5 Japan's Nikkei share
average eased further from the closely watched 9,800 mark on
Monday as market players said technical indicators pointed to a
correction after February's steep rally, despite the softer yen
underpinning risk appetite.
Investors took profit in exporters that had recovered last
year's losses in a recent rally. Toyota Motor Corp
slipped 0.2 percent, Panasonic Corp fell 1.4 percent,
and Sony Corp dropped 2.2 percent.
Nomura Holdings Inc was down 0.8 percent after the
previous session's 2.4 percent gain.
The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at
9,751.67 by the midday trading break. The index has failed to
finish above resistance at 9,800 points for three consecutive
sessions, with technical resistance seen near 9,838 -- a 61.8
percent retracement of its fall from February to November last
year.
The broader Topix index was down 0.2 percent at
836.41.
Market participants said concern over a sharp pullback
mounted after the Nikkei rallied more than 10 percent last
month, posting its best February performance in decades.
"Domestic institutional investors are locking in
profit around current levels and are winding down their
positions ahead of the end of the business year," said Fujio
Ando, senior managing director of Chibagin Asset Management.
"For the next week or two, I don't expect the benchmark to go
much higher. Lifers and non-life insurance are selling. The fact
that foreign investors aren't selling yet is supporting the
market."
Nomura said in a report that low-beta sectors that had
missed out on the recent rally were supporting the market, while
high-beta stocks such as energy resources and steelmakers had
entered a period of correction.
The broker said, "We consider an indication that the market
has effectively entered a near-term correction mode already. We
maintain our basic view that high-beta sectors continue to
outperform."
Japan's iron and steel subindex shed 1.5 percent
as one of the worst sectoral performers on the main board.
Morning trade on the Topix was thin, with 962
million shares changing hands compared with last week's midday
average of 1.26 billion shares.
"There doesn't seem to be enough volume or noise to get us
there (above 9,800)," a trader said.
VERTIGO
But some market players said the slight adjustment was
little reason for pessimism.
"The bottom rung of the step ladder is hardly a place to get
vertigo," said Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA. "The
weakness in the yen continues to surprise and we've got
valuations behind this and reconstrution spending pushing on the
global economy. It looks like a country where the year-ago
hurdle is so low you'll have to be a limbo dancer to get under
it. Conditions look pretty good to me."
The Nikkei has gained 15.3 percent so far this year, boosted
by a run of U.S. economic data suggesting a robust recovery in
the world's largest economy, and accommodative policies by
global central banks that have pushed investors back into risk
assets.
The dollar last traded at 81.72, close to a
nine-month peak of 81.86 set on Friday.
Outperforming the broader market on Monday, Fast Retailing
Co Ltd rose 1.8 percent after saying on Friday that
like-for-like sales rose 1.2 percent in February from a year
earlier.
Investors offloaded chipmaker Tokyo Electron Ltd,
down 2.9 percent, after it said it would buy Oerlikon
Solar, a unit of Swiss Oerlikon Corp AG, for 22.5
billion yen ($275 million) to make solar cell equipment a core
business.
"The shares are down today basically because the horror of
the industry itself, if you look at governments around the world
scaling back aggressively the subsidies they're paying to these
guys and it's also overcapacity," said a trader.
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp shed 3.6 percent to a
two-week low after reports that Tokyo prosecutors planned to
bring charges to the company for falsifying earning reports.