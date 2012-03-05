Nikkei seen stuck in range, profit-taking in blue chips

TOKYO, March 6 Japan's Nikkei share
average is expected to tread water in recent ranges on Tuesday
as investors take profits after a more than 10 percent rally in
February, but a slightly weaker yen and attractive valuations
are seen supporting market sentiment.
Strategists said the benchmark Nikkei was likely to trade
between 9,600 and 9,750 on Tuesday after Nikkei futures in
Chicago closed at 9,720, up 40 points or 0.4 percent
from the Osaka close of 9,680.
"Domestic investors are selling and the foreign buying that
has so far pushed the market higher is taking a break ... Excess
liquidity in global markets continues to support stocks but it
does look like the Nikkei will adjust a little more in March so
this is the last chance to buy," said Kenichi Hirano, operating
officer at Tachibana Securities.
Strategists said domestic institutional investors will
continue to lock in profits in blue-chip shares as they head
into the end of the business year on March 31 and pick up small
to mid-cap stocks that benefit from reconstruction spending for
last year's earthquake and tsunami.
"But I do think, based on charts and the fact that the Dow
is treading water at 13,000, all indicate that it (the Nikkei)
will consolidate around current levels," he said.
The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to a one-week closing
low of 9,698.59 on Monday as domestic investors took profits and
Asian markets edged lower after China announced its lowest
growth target in eight years. The broader Topix ended
down 0.6 percent at 832.86.
The Nikkei met steep technical resistance near 9,838 -- a
61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to November
last year.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 0.11 percent to
12,962.81 by Monday's close. U.S. indexes fell overnight for the
second straight session, led lower by the materials sector after
news of China's downgraded growth target.
In terms of valuations, Japan's Topix index carried a
12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.94, lower than S&P
500's 1.96 and STOXX Europe 600's 1.37, data from Thomson
Reuters Datastream showed.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BRIDGESTONE
Bridgestone Corp, the world's No.3 tyre manufacturer, said
on Monday it will invest 50 billion yen ($613 million) in a new
plant in Thailand to make tyres for construction and mining
machinery as global demand grows.
-- MAZDA MOTOR
Mazda Motor Corp said on Monday it has set a 124 yen per
share price for its upcoming public offering, which could net
the firm up to 144.2 billion yen as it struggles to cope with
the impact of the strong yen.
-- HITACHI
Hitachi Ltd sold its stake in struggling chipmaker Elpida
Memory Inc at a loss but will see only a minor impact
on earnings and will not revise its forecast for the 2011/12
business year, the Nikkei said on Tuesday.
-- TOYOTA
Toyota Motor Corp plans to increase sales in Europe to at
least 835,000 vehicles this year from 822,386 in 2011 and to
grab a 4.5 percent market share, driven by the hybrid version of
the Yaris subcompact and other models, Toyota Motor Europe
president and chief executive Didier Leroy said on Monday.