Nikkei slips below 9,700, fears mount of correction

By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 6 Japan's Nikkei average
slipped below 9,700 on Tuesday as investors took profits on
bluechips after February's rally and concerns mounted of a
near-term correction, while attractive valuations and the softer
yen supported market sentiment.
China-related shares extended losses for the second session
after the world's second-largest economy cut its 2012 growth
target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, as Beijing looks to
reduce reliance on external spending and foreign capital.
Profit-taking accelerated in major exporters, with Honda
Motor Co down 1.5 percent, Sony Corp off 0.8
percent and Panasonic Corp shedding 1.1 percent.
Instead, investors picked up defensive sectors like
pharmaceuticals and utilities, up 0.4 and
1.9 percent respectively.
"The market is operating predictably, with some degree of
caution," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at
Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"Possible catalysts that led in recent weeks, the European
Central Bank's LTRO (long-term refinancing operation), economic
data out of the U.S., and Bank of Japan...We are now faced with
a loss of tailwinds," he said.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to a
one-week low of 9,656.37 by the midday trading break, while the
broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 830.01.
Among China-related shares, construction machinery maker
Komatsu Ltd slipped 2.1 percent and industrial robot
maker Fanuc Ltd shed 3 percent. Hitachi Koki Co Ltd
, a power tool manufacturer, was down 3.1 percent.
Japan's China 50 subindex declined 0.9 percent.
"The news of China cutting its growth outlook came out
during market hours yesterday and although there was selling of
China-related stocks afterwards (in Japan) they are extending
losses today based on U.S. markets' reaction to the news," said
Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
Trading volume on the Nikkei at the trading break was at
65.1 percent of its average 90-day full day volume.
BRIDGESTONE UP, BRIDGE MAKERS SURGE
Bridgestone Corp outperformed the broader market
and gained 1 percent after the tyremaker said on Monday that it
would invest 50 billion yen ($613 million) in a new plant in
Thailand to make tyres for construction and mining machinery to
keep pace with global demand.
Bridge makers surged after an expert panel set up by the
Tokyo Metropolitan Expressway Co Ltd, known as Shutoko, convened
its first meeting on Monday to discuss upgrading expressways in
Japan's capital.
Japan Bridge Corp jumped 21.3 percent and P.S.
Mitsubishi Construction Co Ltd surged 20.5 percent and
topped the main board as the biggest percentage gainers.
The Nikkei has gained 14.2 percent so far this year, boosted
by a run of U.S. economic data suggesting a robust recovery and
accommodative policies by global central banks that have pushed
investors back into risk assets.
Market participants said that domestic institutional
investors' selling had capped recent gains.
"Domestic investors are selling and the foreign buying that
has so far pushed the market higher is taking a break," said
Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"Excess liquidity in global markets continues to support
stocks, but it does look like the Nikkei will adjust a little
more in March, so this is the last chance to buy."
In terms of valuations, Japan's Topix index carried a
12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.94, lower than 1.96
for the S&P 500 and 1.37 for the STOXX Europe 600, data from
Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.