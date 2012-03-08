Nikkei gains, market eyes Greece debt swap

* Nikkei up 2.01 pct after 3 days of losses
* Financials, real estate, insurers log gains
* U.S. ADP data, Greece debt swap hopes lift markets
* Exporters supported by softer yen
* Apple suppliers in demand
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Nikkei average
bounced back from a three-day losing streak on Thursday, lifted
by growing expectations that Greece will complete a key debt
swap, while a softer yen and signs of recovery in the U.S.
labour market underpinned sentiment.
Strong performers included Japan's top investment bank
Nomura Holdings, which gained 4.7 percent. Megabanks
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho
Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
advanced between 2.3 and 2.7 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 192.90 points or 2.0
percent to 9,768.96, almost fully recouping losses in the
previous three sessions.
The Nikkei volatility index eased 2.5 percent. The
lower the volatility index, the higher the risk appetite.
Domestic investors picked up shares after the three-day
correction, which market participants said was the buying
opportunity that many were waiting for after February's more
than 10 percent rally.
"I do not feel that we've had our last buying opportunity
for March. A lot of domestic investors failed to buy at all in
February, so they're picking up now, but I do think there will
be at least one more correction in March," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
Japan's real estate sector outperformed, up 4
percent, after market players said Tokyo office vacancy rate
data compiled by real estate broker Miki Shoji declined for the
first time in five months.
"What we see gaining today -- insurance, real estate and
brokers -- these so-called "bubble" stocks are supported by
excess market liquidity. These have become the core stocks that
are driving the market," said Hirano, adding that there was also
buying related to the March settlement of options and futures on
Friday.
The broader Topix index rose 1.6 percent to 836.16.
Also lifting shares was a Wall Street Journal report that
the U.S. Federal Reserve is considering a new type of asset
purchases to spur growth.
"In the next two or three months, QE 2.5 or QE 3-lite is
possible, and the fact that there is less concern of a strong
yen, then we can be more bullish towards the middle of this
year," said Shun Maruyama, an equity strategist at BNP Paribas
in Tokyo.
Maruyama has a target of 10,000 for the Nikkei by mid-2012,
representing an upside of 2.4 percent from the current level.
Trading volume on the main board dipped, with 2.11 billion
shares changing hands, down from 2.25 billion shares on
Wednesday.
APPLE SUPPLIERS, EXPORTERS IN DEMAND
U.S. private sector employment data beat economists'
expectations overnight and reinforced views that the country's
economic recovery is gaining traction and hiked expectations for
Friday's U.S. non-farm payroll figure.
"U.S. is recovering, slowly but consistently .. .but that's
not to say that markets can continue to rally consistently
because that recovery pace is extremely slow," said Stefan
Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in
Tokyo.
"Employment figure came in very strong last night, but the
jury is still out on Greece," he said.
Market players awaited the completion of Greece's bond swap
offer, but worries receded after major banks and pension funds
backed the offer, making it increasingly likely that the deal
will be approved and clear the way for a bailout package to
avert an immediate default on its debt.
Japan's technology companies that are part of Apple Inc's
supply chain gained broadly after the Silicon Valley
company took the wraps off a faster 4G-equipped iPad.
Renesas Electronics Corp rose 4.1 percent, Toshiba
Corp gained 1.8 percent and electronic parts maker
Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd put on 2.6 percent.
The yen dipped against the U.S. dollar, increasing the
appeal of Japanese exporters, with Toyota Motor Corp up
2.6 percent, TDK Corp adding 2.8 percent and Canon Inc
gaining 2.2 percent.
Societe Generale remained upbeat on Japanese equities
despite this year's rally. "The Japanese equity risk premium has
started to decrease from its recent all-time high level.
However, the upside potential on Japanese equities remains high,
as their valuation (including the risk premium itself) remains
attractive," it said in a note.
In terms of valuations, the Topix carries a 12-month forward
price-to-book ratio of 0.97, much cheaper than the S&P 500's
1.96 and the STOXX Europe 600's 1.36, Thomson
Reuters Datastream data showed.
March, the final month of Japan's fiscal year, tends to be
the strongest month for the Nikkei, with an average monthly rise
of 1.43 percent for the index between 1972 and 2011.