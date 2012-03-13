版本:
2012年 3月 13日 星期二

Nikkei gains, market awaits Bank of Japan

TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share
average opened higher on Tuesday as participants looked for
signs of further easing from the Bank of Japan later in the day,
while the softer yen continued to underpin market sentiment. 	
    The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 9,928.80,
while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 847.19.

