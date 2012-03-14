版本:
Nikkei breaches 10,000, hits fresh 7-mth high

TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Nikkei share
average climbed above 10,000 to a fresh seven-month high on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve upgraded its U.S. economic
outlook and upbeat U.S. retail data boosted Wall Street to its
best day for 2012.	
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.6 percent to 10,058.37
and breached the 10,000 mark for the fourth session in a row,
while the broader Topix gained 1.6 percent to 858.53.

