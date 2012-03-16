版本:
Nikkei up for 4th day, cyclicals support

TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Nikkei average
gained for the fourth straight session on Friday, supported by
buying of cyclical shares on a brightening outlook for the U.S.
economy, which offset profit-taking in exporters that have
rallied recently on the softer yen.	
    The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.06 percent at
10,129.83, bringing its weekly climb to 2.1 percent and logged
its sixth straight week of gains.	
    The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 866.73.

