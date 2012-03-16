Nikkei gains for 4th day, cyclicals rise

* Nikkei logs sixth week of gains
* Investors take profit in exporters, pick up cyclicals
* Shippers top main board as best performing sector
* Olympus jumps, Goldman Sachs reinstates coverage
* Yamaha drops, Indonesia sets minimum auto loan down
payment
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Nikkei average
ended up for the fourth straight day on Friday as investors
picked up cyclical shares on the brightening U.S. economic
outlook, offsetting profit-taking in exporters that have rallied
in recent sessions on the softer yen.
The yen's recovery from an 11-month low against the dollar
prompted some exporters to give back some of the previous day's
gains, with Honda Motor Co falling 0.6 percent and
Toyota Motor Corp down 0.1 percent.
The dollar last traded at 83.52 yen after
weakening as far as 84.187 on the EBS trading platform on
Thursday.
The benchmark Nikkei added 0.06 percent to
10,129.83, gaining 2.1 percent on the week and logged its sixth
straight week of gains.
Market participants cited the July 8 high of 10,207.91 as
the next psychological level for the index, but said the Nikkei
would first need to consolidate near current levels.
"The updside goal for now is the July 8 high and we saw
rangebound trading around this level last year so we could
expect to see that again. I think that the Nikkei will
consolidate around current levels this (upcoming) week, but
support remains steady," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at
Okasan Online Securities.
March is the final month of Japan's fiscal year and market
players expected many funds to lock in profits from the
benchmark's 19.8 percent rally since the beginning of January.
"We need to take a breather here," a dealer at a foreign
bank said. "Going into the end of the fiscal year, the index
wants to kind of move up a bit but it feels like there is a need
for domestic supply to come out."
A sharp increase in funds raised by equity investment trusts
launched in March has also added fuel to the Japanese market's
rally.
Nomura expected the total assets of these equity investment
trusts to hit 88 billion yen ($1.05 billion) this month, the
highest since February 2006. That compares with an average of 13
billion yen a month in 2011.
Nomura expected the Nikkei would head towards 10,500 to
11,000 during April-May.
Strong economic data from the United States continued to
bolster market sentiment, with latest data showing U.S. jobless
claims falling to a four-year low and manufacturing activity
picking up in the Northeast.
Underscoring the upbeat outlook, the Nikkei volatility index
, Japan's fear gauge, fell 7.2 percent. The lower the
volatility index, the higher the risk appetite.
The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 866.73.
Trading volume on the main board slipped and 2.20 billion
shares changed hands on Friday compared to 2.41 billion shares
on Thursday.
SHIPPERS GAIN
Topping the main board as the best sectoral performer was
Japan's sea transport subindex, which jumped 4.0
percent.
Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist at Jefferies
Japan recommended shippers and steelmakers in her note to
clients on Friday, saying they were solid picks for a recovery
cycle.
Fink wrote, "We like maritime transport because of its
exposure both to external demand and the weaker yen, because of
improving global trade flow, plus its lower beta than more
clearly procyclical sectors."
The iron & steel sector gained 0.8 percent.
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp rose 3.1 percent to 1,345
yen after Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage on the firm with a
"netural" rating and target price of 1,400 yen, writing in their
report on Thursday that cost management and divestments will be
critical.
Gree Inc surged 4.4 percent and topped the main
board as the heaviest traded share by turnover after a report
that it would release its first social networking game designed
for the global market in the United States.
The mobile game operator also got a boost from a Citigroup
report which said that fears of stricter regulation on social
gaming operators similar to those on Japan's "pachinko", a
pinball-like gambling game, were overdone.
Among heavily sold shares was Yamaha Motor Co Ltd,
which shed 3.5 percent after Indonesia's central bank said
Friday its market regulator will set a minimum down payment for
auto loans to curb excessive loan growth.
Yamaha, which garners major earnings in Indonesia, was
likely to be hit hard by the new rule.